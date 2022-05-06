“I am sure” – Ray Parlour explains why 25-year-old Premier League star will not join Liverpool

Ray Parlour has claimed that West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is unlikely to join Liverpool this summer.

Bowen has been a player in demand in recent times, having enjoyed a brilliant season for David Moyes' side. As per 90min, the Reds are huge admirers of the 25-year-old Englishman, with Newcastle United also eyeing a move.

However, Ray Parlour has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side making a move for Bowen seems unlikely. The former Arsenal midfielder has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side have plenty of options up front.

Parlour has also claimed Bowen won't go to Manchester City either, with the Cityzens also having many options out wide. The 49-year-old told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

"Where would Bowen go? He would stay in England, I am sure. He wouldn’t go to Manchester City, would he? They have got too many players in the wide areas. Liverpool have got too many players in his position.”

Bowen has been a key player for West Ham United this season, having scored 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

Apart from Mohamed Salah, Bowen is the only player to have reached double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has 10 goals and the same number of assists in the league this time out and deserves to be in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's England side.

Could Bowen still be targeted by Liverpool?

While Parlour is right that Liverpool have no room for another attacker in the form of Bowen, things could drastically change soon.

The Merseyside giants are yet to resolve the future of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The famous trio of the Reds are all contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2023 and their futures seem to be up in the air.

On top of that, Divock Origi also looks destined to leave in the summer with his contract expiring. Takumi Minamino could also be considering his options, having struggled for game time despite impressing whenever he has been given an opportunity.

If Liverpool fails to agree to new deals with the likes of Firmino, Mane and especially Salah, it will be hard to rule out their chances of getting Bowen. However, if they can find a solution to the contract situation, it is unlikely that they will want to spend big on the West Ham attacker.

