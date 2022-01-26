"I am not sure it would suit him"- Luke Chadwick urges Chelsea not to sign 'hugely exciting' Barcelona star

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Chelsea should stay away from signing Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele is currently on the verge of leaving the Camp Nou after failing to agree a new contract. The 24-year-old winger has entered the final six months of his deal, and is in a position to sign a pre-contract with a foreign team.

The Athletic has reported that the Blues are among the clubs linked with a move for Dembele. However, Luke Chadwick has said that it might not be a great idea for Thomas Tuchel to reunite with his former player. Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said:

“Obviously that previous relationship (with Tuchel) always helps a lot. I think in terms of the shape Chelsea play, I’m not sure it would suit him. They don’t tend to play with out-and-out wingers; it’s more inverted wide-men. I’m not sure that shape would suit him, but then maybe if a player like that comes in, you change your shape to fit him in. Overall, I’m not sure I see Dembele at Chelsea.”

It is worth mentioning that Dembele has played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. The French winger would later join Barcelona for a huge fee of around €140 million in the summer of 2017.

Since then Dembele, has struggled to live up to expectations at the club, though. The France international has had many long-term injuries over the years, which has hampered his progress with the Blaugrana.

Ousmane Dembele has made a total of 129 appearances for Barcelona, and has contributed 31 goals and 23 assists.

“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level”“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level” 🔵 #CFC“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. https://t.co/z6MUQxEQzA

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for two Chelsea defenders

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for two Chelsea defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Amongst the two, Azpilicueta is the one heavily linked with a transfer to Spain in the near future.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keen to bring Azpilicueta on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 32-year-old full-back only has six months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The La Liga side have reportedly proposed a two-year contract until 2024 to Azpilicueta if he decides to move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez . Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decisionBarça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision 🇪🇸 #FCB Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen.

Another Chelsea defender linked with a move to Barcelona is Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. Similar to Azpilicueta, the 25-year-old defender is also out of contract in the summer, and could also be available on a free transfer. However, German giants Bayern Munich are also linked with a move for the Danish defender.

