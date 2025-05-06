“I am sure we will meet again” - Mohamed Salah pens message after Alexander-Arnold confirms Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah has sent a farewell message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back confirmed he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Arnold told the club’s official website on Monday (May 5) that it wasn’t an easy decision, adding that he reached a point where he felt he needed a new challenge.

Salah and Arnold were two of the three Liverpool players whose futures at the Merseyside club were uncertain at the start of the 2024-25 season, as their contracts were due to expire this summer. However, Salah and Virgil van Dijk recently signed new contracts, putting an end to months of speculation.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season, teammate Mohamed Salah took to social media to send a farewell message to the English defender.

The Egyptian wrote:

''It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best, and I am sure we will meet again.''

Interestingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player with whom Mohamed Salah has shared the pitch the most in his career. The pair have played together 317 times and have 19 joint goal participations. Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, while Arnold progressed through the ranks at the Merseyside club and was promoted to the senior team in 2016.

"He doesn't like to talk but I love him" - When Mohamed Salah said Liverpool star is one of his closest mates

Apart from being teammates, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold share a deep bond. The pair have been key to Liverpool’s successes over the years.

Speaking to TNT Sports in January, Salah discussed his football friendships, naming Eden Hazard, Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, and Arnold as players he feels very close to. On Arnold, he said:

"I like Trent a lot but he's crazy. He doesn't like to talk but I love him. Robbo [Andy Robertson] more for talking, Trent for listening."

Meanwhile, Arnold reciprocated the sentiment, naming Salah as his closest teammate. The Englishman said (via Liverpool.com):

"Just how long we've known each other and how long we've played together, our bond and connection, especially on the pitch. Even though we could so many times, we never moan at each other. We just know each other's style of play."

He further added that he often visits Mohamed Salah’s house for tea and recalled a time when the Egyptian filmed an embarrassing video of him during one of his visits.

