"I am not sure we will see that" - Robbie Fowler unsure if Liverpool star can become an elite goalscorer for the club

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has admitted that he is unsure whether Darwin Nunez would be able to live up to fans’ expectations and emerge as a prolific goalscorer.

Liverpool signed Nunez for a staggering €80 million fee from Benfica last summer. The Uruguayan center-forward has since featured in 42 games for the Anfield outfit in all competitions, scoring 15 times and claiming four assists.

Fowler, who scored 183 goals in 369 games for the Reds across competitions, has criticized Nunez over his lack of efficiency. The cult hero believes Nunez has the quality to create chances and score goals but is unsure whether he would be able to become an elite striker.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former England international said:

“Up to now he is (too wasteful). I said before the show, he will be a player.

“He will be a handful and he will take chances. And he will score goals. But to the level, Liverpool fans think he will score the goals? I am not sure we will see that.”

Nunez, 23, has scored nine times in 29 Premier League games this season, missing a whopping 20 big chances so far. Only the league’s leading goalscorer (35 goals), Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, has missed more big chances (26) than him.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez to come good in the 2023-24 season

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright believes Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will turn his fortunes around in the 2023-24 season. Wright has outlined the number of goalscoring opportunities Nunez has been getting and feels he will start converting them when he gets more aggressive next season.

When asked if Nunez would have a better second season at Anfield, Wright told BBC One's Match of the Day program:

“Absolutely, especially when you see the chances that he is getting, the chances he is missing.

“Next season he will liven himself up, get more intense in respect of his goalscoring, and then he will finish those. I am not worried for him.”

Nunez has not found the back of the net since scoring in the 6-1 win over Leeds United on 18 April. His poor goalscoring run has kept him from becoming a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s XI, with him only starting 19 of his 29 Premier League games this season.

