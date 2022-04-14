"I would surely have to return"- Manchester United loanee provides interesting update on future ahead of Erik Ten Hag appointment

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial believes it could be difficult for him to secure a permanent move to Sevilla this summer. Martial joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. The forward had grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he received at Manchester United.

He made just 11 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and scored one goal prior to his move to Julen Lopetigui's side. The Frenchman has been unable to regain his form at Sevilla.

He has scored just one goal in 10 appearances for the club. He has all but ruled out a move to the Spanish club.

The 26-year-old has claimed that he 'would surely have to return' to Old Trafford after ending his loan spell with Sevilla.

"I see it very complicated to be able to continue at Sevilla. I'm not worried about that right now. I came knowing that it would be six months and then I would surely have to return to Manchester United," said Martial as per the Manchester Evening News.

"I'm very happy with the experience of playing in a new club, as big as Sevilla and having minutes again. If we manage to be a top four team, we will have achieved the goal and I will be happy for the fans, who have been very good to me since I arrived."

Anthony Martial has scored 79 goals in 269 appearances for Manchester United. The French striker was seen as the future of the Premier League giants a couple of years ago, but has failed to live up to expectations. His lack of work-rate and inconsistency led to his downfall at Old Trafford.

Martial's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as the club are expected to appoint a new manager this summer. Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is heavily tipped to become the club's next headcoach. The Dutch tactician may or may not include the 26-year-old in his plans for the club.

Manchester United could sell Anthony Martial to raise the funds required to sign a top-quality striker

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are expected to prioritize signing a striker this summer. The club are preparing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani this summer. The Uruguayan's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the club's top goal-scorer this season, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner looks a shadow of his former self. The 37-year-old is in the latter stages of his career and could struggle to produce the goods on a regular basis.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have identified Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez as their top summer transfer target. The 22-year-old has been in incredible form this season, scoring 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

He caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances in the Champions League. He scored in both legs of the quarter-finals against Liverpool and had a total of six goals in the competition.

Anthony Martial has two years left on his contract. United could therefore opt to cash in on him this summer to raise the funds required to sign Darwin Nunez.

