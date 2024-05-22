"I was surprised about the decision, to be fair" - Cesc Fabregas speaks out as Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is surprised with the Blues' decision to let Mauricio Pochettino leave. The Argentinian announced his decision to leave on Tuesday (May 21) after only a season in charge.

Pochettino oversaw an extensive summer overhaul as the Blues let go many experienced campaigners and brought in younger players. However, the club initially struggled for consistency amidst injuries to key players.

Nevertheless, the Argentine steadied the ship, steering the Blues to a creditable sixth-placed finish with five straight league wins to end the season. However, three days later, Pochettino left the club due to apparent idelogical differences with the Blues hierarchy.

Expressing his surprise to see Pochettino leave. Fabregas said on Planet Premier League (via TBR):

“I just popped in and he welcomed me so much, I stayed one and a half hours in his office talking football, obviously talking to some of the people that I know working at the club, so I was seeing some ex-teammates as well, so it was really fun and I really enjoyed it.

“To be fair, I didn’t have the feeling that this was going to happen, just looking around and the feel you have around the place, I felt it was nice and easy. So yeah, I was surprised about the decision, to be fair.”

The Blues will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, ending a year's absence from the continent.

How Chelsea fared under Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino ended his Chelsea stint with a decent record. In 51 games under his tutelage, the Argentine led the new-look youthful side to 26 wins, losing 14 times.

Apart from their sixth-placed Premier League finish, the Blues also fared well in both domestic cups. In the EFL Cup, they made the final, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in extra time.

In the FA Cup, the Blues reached the last-four, where they were eliminated by holders Manchester City by a solitary-goal win. Nevertheless, despite another trophyless season, the Premier League giants will look forward to European football next season and a chance to add more silverware.