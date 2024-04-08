"I was surprised at how good of a person he was" - Juventus loanee opens up on conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus loanee Matias Soule has burst the myth about Cristiano Ronaldo not interacting with youngsters. The 20-year-old claimed that the Portuguese star sat next to him in the cafeteria and spoke about Madrid, cars, and more while at Juventus.

Speaking to ESPN, Soule stated that Ronaldo came and sat next to him while he was having food. The Argentine, who is currently on loan at Frosinone, added that the two spoke for a long time.

"I was sitting eating, there were other seats, but he came to sit with me. I immediately got nervous, because it was the first time I was with him. He started talking to me about everything and we stayed until everyone had left. They say that Cristiano Ronaldo is like this, this, and that, but the truth is that he is a genius. He told me about everything, about cars, about Madrid. I was surprised at how good of a person he was," Soule said via Record.

Soule was a teenager and in the Juventus youth setup when Ronaldo was at the club. Another youngster, Stephy Mavididi, has also spoken about training with the Al Nassr star during his days at Juventus, saying:

"Cristiano invented his position, he played wherever he wanted to play. It was crazy having him as a teammate. When he's on your team in training you're going to win- whether it's a small-sided game or crossing and finishing. But when you play against him it's a nightmare because he's just so good in every aspect of the game."

Stephy Mavididi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in the same matchday squad twice but were never on the pitch at the same time.

Juventus manager Max Allegri once took a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus manager Max Allegri was not a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and took a cheeky dig at the former Manchester United star months after his exit in the summer of 2021.

He claimed that Juve were playing as a team once again, as every player had put their personal targets aside.

"I think that personal targets have been put aside and there is more focus on the team. We have been together for six or seven months now. We are knowing each other a little more, we feel more like a team," Allegri said.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a total of 44 matches under Max Allegri at Juventus, scoring 28 times and providing 11 assists.

