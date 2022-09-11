"I would be very surprised" - Liverpool legend reveals key reason why the Reds can kick start their campaign against Ajax

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has backed Jurgen Klopp to get the Reds back to winning ways. The Merseyside club have endured a difficult start to the new season, both domestically as well as in Europe.

The Reds have won just two of their six Premier League games and find themselves seventh in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Klopp's side will take on Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in the Champions League and will be looking to bounce back following a 4-1 loss against Napoli.

Kuyt has backed Klopp to find a way to get the Reds' season back on track after a dismal start. The former Netherlands international has also insisted that Ajax will find it difficult to cope with the Reds at Anfield.

Kuyt said (as quoted by The Mirror):

“I am confident that Klopp will get Liverpool back on track. He is still searching for the right mechanism in midfield and in attack. That doesn't surprise me after the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and the arrival of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. They are two completely different types of striker.

LFC YNWA @TheTeamOfJocks



This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players .



A legend Anyone wanting Klopp out should be ashamed of themselves.This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players .A legend Anyone wanting Klopp out should be ashamed of themselves.This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players . A legend ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8wEtNCLqrB

“If the club is having a bad time, like this period, the crowd often creates an atmosphere of invincibility. I would be very surprised if Ajax can play well against Liverpool under that intense pressure.

“At Anfield, I have seen even the greatest teams with the most experienced top players lose the plot. As a Liverpool player, you're boosted by the noise. Then an energy is released and there's no stopping you."

Kuyt has also claimed that Liverpool will certainly reclaim their status as one of the favorites for the Champions League. The ADO Den Haag manager added:

“On the pitch, there is no escaping the noise. Because of the way the crowd reacts, you even become alert to a chance or when a dangerous situation threatens. They help you as a Liverpool player to anticipate certain situations.

“Everyone now sees Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich as the biggest contenders for the Champions League. But watch out because Liverpool will join that list of candidates. I'm convinced of that.”

Liverpool have plenty to be concerned about

It has been far from an ideal start for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will surely be a worried man right now. The Reds' defense is looking shaky and vulnerable and is getting exposed due to their extremely high line.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have hardly enjoyed any kind of authority in the middle of the park while their attackers have also been below-par. However, Klopp will heave a sigh of relief with Thiago Alcantara's return from injury.

