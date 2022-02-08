“I suspect there is no way back now” – Paul Robinson feels Manchester United man has no future at Old Trafford after ‘harsh’ treatment by club

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Jesse Lingard's time at Manchester United is over following his failed transfer move in January.

Lingard has been a fringe player at United, making 14 appearances across competitions, but most of them from the bench. He was widely tipped to leave on a loan deal in January, but the deal didn't materialise.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Robinson provided his opinion on Lingard's current situation at Old Trafford. The 42-year-old former goalkeeper said the failed transfer in January has hindered Lingard's chances for the FIFA World Cup later this year, saying:

“I think he’s been treated harshly by the club. I understand why they wouldn’t let him go to West Ham or Tottenham because Man United are competing with them for the top four."

"The manager said he could go in January, so he is clearly not a part of his plans. He will not play much, if at all, between now and the end of the season. It is to the player’s detriment because if he doesn’t play, he’ll struggle to get into the World Cup squad."

Robinson added:

“He needs to be realistic and get his head down now. There can be no ifs and buts. He needs to get his head down between now and the end of the season. His destiny will be in his own hands come the summer. I suspect there is no way back now at United;the relationship looks to have deteriorated. I don’t even think a new manager can persuade him to stay.”

Jesse Lingard has been at Manchester United since 2000. The Englishman graduated through their academy before establishing himself in the first team. However, the 29-year-old winger is now into the final six months of his contract with the club, and is not looking to extend his deal.

Jesse Lingard @JesseLingard The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United were interested in signing Lingard in January. However, United wanted to insert a survival bonus worth £12 million in Lingard's Newcastle deal, leading the move to collapse.

Lingard has barely featured for United under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The 29-year-old winger has been given just one minute of Premier League action and five minutes in the FA Cup. Lingard was excluded from the matchday squad for United's fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough, which they lost on penalties.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



#mufc Rangnick on Lingard: “We have to look forward now, there are no problems between me and Jesse. I'm very happy to have him in the squad... He knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until issue with Greenwood came up.” 🗣️ Rangnick on Lingard: “We have to look forward now, there are no problems between me and Jesse. I'm very happy to have him in the squad... He knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until issue with Greenwood came up.” 🗣️ #mufc https://t.co/5gRHoAAy2L

Manchester United need to get back to winning ways against Burnley

Following their shock defeat to Middlesbrough, Manchester United need to return to winning ways against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that United have been in good form in the Premier League recently. Rangnick's men have won their last two games, against Brentford and West Ham.

Manchester United @ManUtd M A T C H D A Y 🟡



#MUFC | #BURMUN M A T C H D A Y 🟡 🔵 M A T C H D A Y 🟡#MUFC | #BURMUN

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 38 points from 22 matches. However, they trail league leaders Manchester City by almost 20 points.

Edited by Bhargav