"I wouldn't swap him for anyone" - Dwight Yorke claims he wouldn't replace Manchester United star despite mistake-ridden performances

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has claimed that the Red Devils are making a mistake if they sell let go of David de Gea. He believes the Spaniard is still one of the best in the world and has urged Erik ten Hag not to sign David Raya.

De Gea is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, but reports suggest the goalkeeper has agreed a new deal. However, some reports claim that Ten Hag wants a new shot-stopper and has set sights on a couple of Premier League stars.

Speaking to King Casino Bonus, Yorke claimed that he would not swap the Manchester United goalkeeper for anyone in the world.

He said:

"I have not seen any outstanding goalkeepers that are far greater than David de Gea, so I wouldn't swap him for anyone at the moment, even with the mistakes he's made recently. I really don't think there's many better goalkeepers in the world than De Gea."

He added:

"Is David Raya better than De Gea? I don't think so. Manchester United will be looking for a better player as well as a character who can come in and deal with the step up of playing for Manchester United. Maybe Dean Henderson can do it, but I'm not so sure."

Dean Henderson is out on loan at Nottingham Forest and has been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag still backing Manchester United star

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United fans have been calling for their club to let go of David de Gea, but the club is working on a new deal for the goalkeeper. The manager, Erik ten Hag, is also a big fan of the Spaniard and has backed him to do well.

Speaking to the media after the loss to West Ham United, in which De Gea's howler saw them drop three points, the Red Devils manager said via Sky Sports:

"He has the most clean sheets in the league, so we would not be here in this position without him. He fully has my belief. No concerns with him. It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient and bounce back. We want him to stay and extend his contract."

He added:

"There have also been suggestions that De Gea does not fit Ten Hag's style of play as he is not the best with the ball at his feet, but the Dutchman believes he is a 'complete goalkeeper'."

Gea was linked with a move back to Spain, but the three top clubs in LaLiga -- Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid - are not looking for a new goalkeeper.

Poll : 0 votes