“I sweat a lot to get what I want” - PSG superstar sends message to critics as he highlights ‘efforts’ made on daily basis

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar has sent a message to those who doubt his commitment, claiming that he works hard every day to remain at the pinnacle of football.

PSG superstar Neymar is widely hailed as one of the best footballers of his generation. The Brazilian ace, who finished third in the 2015 Ballon d’Or race, has won six domestic titles and a Champions League in club football. Across three clubs, Neymar has scored 290 goals and claimed 183 assists in 483 appearances across competitions. Internationally, he is two goals away (currently 75) from being Brazil’s all-time top scorer (Pele, 77).

While his talent remains beyond doubt, Neymar has often faced criticism for his work ethic and commitment to the cause. Speaking to Globo Esporte, the PSG no. 10 set the record straight, stating that he worked tirelessly to get to where he was. Neymar said (via Hadrien Grenier):

“Few people know what happens to me on a daily basis, the efforts that I have always made in my career. I sweat a lot to get what I want and aim for. I'm very happy with the start of the season, the training, everything!”

Neymar has been in stellar form for the Parisians this season, scoring 15 goals and claiming 12 assists in 19 matches across competitions.

Neymar shines as PSG secure narrow win over Lorient

French champions PSG traveled to Stade Yves Allainmat for their Ligue 1 clash with Lorient on Sunday afternoon (November 6). The Parisians were forced to work hard against the sixth-placed team in the division, with them requiring an 81st-minute goal from Danilo Pereira to secure a 2-1 victory.

While Pereira superbly scored the decisive goal, Neymar was the unabashed hero of the match on Sunday, picking up a goal and an assist.

The Brazil international opened the scoring for his team in the ninth minute. Intercepting a loose pass from Bonke Innocent, Neymar played a one-two with Hugo Ekitike before rounding the keeper and scoring.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar made sure to celebrate with Hugo Ekitiké after the 20-year-old got his first assist for PSG Neymar made sure to celebrate with Hugo Ekitiké after the 20-year-old got his first assist for PSG 🌟 https://t.co/6If3ktCWOz

He turned provider in the 81st minute, delivering an inch-perfect outswinging corner to pick out Pereira at the near post.

The former Barcelona man now has a staggering 20 goal contributions (11 goals, 9 assists) in 11 Ligue 1 games this season.

