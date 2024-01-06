"I would take him" - David Seaman wants Arsenal to sign Premier League star despite fitness worries

Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged his former club to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this month. The Gunners have been widely linked with the England international in recent months, and Seaman says that Toney would be a solid addition.

Seaman added that the only thing that worries him about Toney is his fitness level, as he has not played for eight months due to a suspension for betting, which gets over this month. The former Arsenal goalkeeper hailed Toney for his ability to find the back of the net and his penalty-taking prowess.

He also said that it's imperative that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta must sign a striker this month even if he fails to land Toney. The former England goalkeeper said on the Seaman Says Podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

"What sort of money are they going to be looking for? I’ve heard like £100m banded around. The only thing you worry about is when he comes back is match fitness, that’s the only worry.

"He’s a goalscorer, a brilliant penalty taker. He has everything there ready to kick on. I would take him. I’ve said that, but get another striker if you can’t get him.”

Ivan Toney is one of many strikers Arsenal have been heavily linked with as they look to bolster their offensive ranks. The Gunners (37) have scored the fewest goalsm in the top-five after 20 games. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just eight Premier League goals between them.

Toney enjoyed a stellar last season, bagging 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League games last season. He finished third in tthe Golden Boot race, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Emmanuel Petit hits out at Arsenal's Ben White for disappointing showings

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has criticised Ben White after a series of poor displays from the England international.

The former France international said that White is not doing as well as he's capable of, telling DAZN (via The Daily Star):

“Ben White is not the same player he was last season. I'm not very happy with his level this season, and I think he can do much better.

"I don't know what's going on in his head. He was in the national team at one point, and he's playing at right-back, when he wants to play in central defence."

Petit also urged Arteta to hand Takehiro Tomiyasu a new deal, hailing the versatile defender as a 'warrior':

“I think Takehiro Tomiyasu is a good player, but Arsenal's right flank is not a worry of mine. I think Arteta can play without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White with no problems at all.

"Tomiyasu is a warrior, and they should get a new contract for him to sign. There isn't much competition at right-back, though, as Ben White is capable of much better than what he's showing.”

White has made 28 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering one goal and an assist. The Englishman is one of the most imporatnt players in the squad but has been scrutinised recently following a series of poor performances.