“I take inspiration from them and see how far I can go” – Sevilla star says he wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo 

Sevilla star Fernando has said that he's a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and hopes to emulate the Portuguese superstar's unreal longevity.

Fernando, 35, was a crucial part of the Sevilla side that won the UEFA Europa League this season. He made 36 appearances across competitions, including nine in the European competition.

About Ronaldo still going strong at the top level at a ripe age, Fernando said (via AS):

"I follow the examples of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, who continue to play at the highest level and always play very well, so I take inspiration from them and see how far I can go. For now I am not thinking about the end of my career."

He added:

"I still have a lot of strength. I manage to play without any problem. I have never had major surgery in my career, the only operation I've had was a simple thing on my ankle, so I think I still have the conditions to continue in football."

Ronaldo, despite being 38, is still going strong. He has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 18 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since arriving as a free agent on December 31, 2022.

Roberto Martinez explains decision to include Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key player for Portugal despite his age. The 38-year-old scored braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the Euro 2024 qualifiers during the last international break.

Ronaldo is also a part of the side that will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 17) and Iceland (June 20) in qualifying action. Explaining his decision to include the Al-Nassr superstar in the squad, Martinez said (via talkSPORT):

"For Cristiano, he wasn’t ready to step away. He was ready and wanting to be a part of the new cycle, and at that point, it was very easy to include him into the March camp, and then you can make a football decision."

He added:

"He scored four goals; he was a real leader, a captain and someone who brings an experience that no other player has in world football. He’s someone who can reach 200 caps for your country and someone who needs to be used in your dressing room.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, international men's football's leading goalscorer, could make 200 appearances for Portugal during the upcoming international break. He's also expected to be a part of the team for UEFA Euro 2024, should Portugal qualify.

