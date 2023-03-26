"I take inspiration from that" - On-loan Arsenal player Folarin Balogun heaps praise on Gunners star for performances this season

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has said that he is thrilled to see the Gunners push for the Premier League title and is particularly happy to see Bukayo Saka excel.

Not many expected Mikel Arteta and Co. to be in the mix to win the title at the start of the season. However, they have staked their claim as genuine contenders as they sit atop the standings.

Having earned 69 points from 28 games, Arsenal are on course to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004. They will hope to get the job done without any hiccups, with second-placed Manchester City sitting eight points behind them.

Balogun has had to watch the Gunners excel from afar as he is on loan at French club Stade Reims. He has revealed that he is nevertheless delighted to see his teammates position themselves to win the title.

"I can't not [keep an eye on Arsenal] really," Balogun told the Ligue 1 Show. "Every time I turn on my phone and I see their scores, and I just see some of my friends, obviously I still speak with them, and yeah, I'm buzzing for them."

"A lot of them have worked so hard, and I've seen it over pre-season. They deserve it, to be where they are. I just hope they can bring it over the line."

Balogun also said that he is particularly happy to see Saka star for the north London giants. He added that seeing someone he has played with since his early teens shine has been an inspiration for him, saying:

"I've grown up with Bukayo [Saka], especially, since maybe the age of 13s, 14s, and to see what he has achieved in the first team, I take inspiration from that."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



🥇 Balogun - 17

🥈 Martinelli - 13

🥉 Saka - 12



Arsenal shining all over Europe Most goals scored by U21 players in Europe's top five Leagues this season:🥇 Balogun - 17🥈 Martinelli - 13🥉 Saka - 12Arsenal shining all over Europe Most goals scored by U21 players in Europe's top five Leagues this season:🥇 Balogun - 17🥈 Martinelli - 13 🥉 Saka - 12Arsenal shining all over Europe ⭐️ https://t.co/ETxvty45PE

Saka has bagged 12 goals and 10 assists from 28 Premier League appearances for Arteta's side this season.

Arsenal on-loan player Folarin Balogun addresses future

Folarin Balogun has been in red-hot form for Reims this season, scoring 17 times in 27 Ligue 1 games. He is notably just two goals behind Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David in the race for the Golden Boot. Addressing his future, the striker said:

"Contractually I have to go back. But I wouldn't, um, I'm not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we'll see what happens."

Balogun is due to return to Arsenal when his season-long loan deal with Reims expires at the end of the season.

