“I take it to protect all the people around me” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compares COVID-19 vaccine refusal to drunk driving 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has drawn a fascinating parallel for people refusing to take vaccination jabs.

The UK government has passed a new rule on players returning from international breaks from red-listed countries. Previously, they had to quarantine and isolate for a brief period.

However, the rules have now been changed to allow them to train with teammates, provided they have taken a double jab of the vaccines.

Klopp has welcomed the change in rules as he believes his squad is almost fully vaccinated. Speaking about the need for vaccination, Klopp drew his parallel and explained:

“We have 99 per cent vaccinated. I didn’t have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I cannot remember really talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining to him why he should because I am not a doctor.”

Klopp further added:

“I explained it for myself as like drink driving. We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but, [because of] the law, we are not allowed to drive anywhere so we don’t drive. But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it’s for protecting all the other people because I’m drunk or pissed and we accept that as a law."

Klopp criticized people who believe that taking the vaccine is a dent in their basic freedom of life. The Liverpool boss said:

“It is, for me, exactly the same; I don’t take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me. I don’t understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well.

“I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself, but even more so about everybody around me. If I get [Covid] and I suffer off it, my fault, if I get it and spread it to someone else, my fault and not their fault.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is absolutely on point with his approval for vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in the last two years. People are following new norms, one of which is to take a vaccination jab to fight against the disease itself.

However, since the vaccination program has been started with a comparatively smaller research timespan, some people are refusing to get themselves jabbed. There are also extremists who believe in conspiracy theories of governments about vaccinations.

While it is true that vaccinations are not 100% effective, the general study has shown them to be of great use in the fight against COVID-19. It is a weapon we must all imbibe to save lives. Klopp is bang for the buck with his analysis.

In other football news, Liverpool take on Manchester City later tonight at Anfield.

