“I would take him to war” - Xavi lavishes praise on Barcelona midfielder, rues his Euro 2024 absence

Xavi has expressed his surprise at Barcelona star Fermin Lopez not making the Spain squad for EURO 2024. He claimed that the midfielder was someone he would take to war if needed.

Speaking to the media in his last press conference as the Barcelona manager, Xavi stated that Luis de la Fuente should be the one answering why Fermin was not going to the EUROs. The manager praised the youngster and claimed that he was hardworking and a top professional. He said:

"This is a question for Luis de la Fuente. If it was up to me, I would take him [Fermin] to war. Fermin is a treasure of a player and a person. He has an ambition that makes you think like that. I told him that if he wants to, he can stay at Barca for many years. Almost no one knew Fermin a few months ago, and now he has practically earned a starting spot. He's hardworking and a top professional. I would take him to the national team, no doubt."

Fermin Lopez played 43 matches for Barcelona in the 2023/24 season and scored 11 goals. The Spain midfielders going to the tournament in Germany are Oihan Sancet, Mikel Moreno, Fabian Ruiz, Alex Baena, Rodri, and Martin Zubimendi.

Xavi proud of his work at Barcelona; confirms he wanted to stay

Xavi has asserted that he is proud of his work at Barcelona despite getting sacked. He admitted that he wanted to stay because of the players and told the media on Sunday:

"Our relationship with the players is marvelous. That will be our legacy. I'm proud of our work. It was a true honor to manage the club of my life."

He added:

"There's a very good generation of players coming up. We trusted them since the start, that's the best legacy we can leave at the club. We helped the young generation become better players. Looking back at it, we suffered, but we also enjoyed. It was a true roller coaster of emotions. I'm proud of my work, and I wanted to continue."

The Catalan side won their last match under Xavi 2-1 at Sevilla. Robert Lewandowski (15') and Fermin Lopez (59') scored the goals as they finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid.