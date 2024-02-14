“I talk more often to him than to my family or girlfriend” - Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz remembers ex-teammate after winning goal against Leipzig

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz recently joked that he spoke to former AC Milan teammate Theo Hernandez more than his family or girlfriend.

Brahim Diaz joined Los Blancos from Manchester City in January 2019. He then joined AC Milan on loan that summer and spent three years with the Italian side before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The Spaniard scored an exceptional goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, February 13. After the game, he was asked if this season has been the best part of his career so far. He replied (via Football Italia):

“Yes, I feel well, but I was happy at Milan, too, and I will forever be grateful to them. I love everyone at the club because I spent three amazing years in Milan, and I am happy here, too.”

When asked if he spoke in particular to Theo Hernandez, Diaz said:

“Of course, I did. I talk more often to him than to my family or my girlfriend.

“Sure. I always follow them [AC Milan] and will forever do it."

Brahim Diaz contributed 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 games during his three-year stint with AC Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Brahim Diaz and provides his injury update after Real Madrid's win over Leipzig

Brahim Diaz scored a wonderful goal to help Real Madrid take a 1-0 lead on aggregate in their Champions League Round of 16 clash against RB Leipzig. The Spaniard only started due to Jude Bellingham's absence due to injury but became the difference maker.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Diaz's performance and he said (via Managing Madrid):

“When I returned from Milan, I saw him more powerful, stronger, with more character and personality. He started without playing many minutes, but he has always contributed.

"His level now is a level with a lot of confidence in what he does. His goal is spectacular. We must highlight what he has done, like everyone else, it has been hard, difficult."

Diaz also appeared to have picked up an injury against RB Leipzig. When asked about the same, Ancelotti replied:

"I think he had a blow to his ankle and calf. They will evaluate it tomorrow."

Brahim Diaz has made 28 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, starting 12 of them. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists.