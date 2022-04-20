"I was not talking about the Manchester United players" - Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah clarifies comments after 4-0 Anfield win

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to address a confusion caused by his comments following the Reds' win against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side earned an emphatic 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane each scored a goal for the Reds, while Salah put an end to his six-game goal drought with a brace.

Speaking after the win, Salah spoke about how Liverpool midfielders and defenders make life easy for the likes of him. However, many felt the Egypt international was in fact taking a dig at the Red Devils' midfield and defense.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS

However, Salah has now revealed that he was talking about the Reds' midfielders and defenders in the post-match interview. The 29-year-old went on to stress that he has the utmost respect for Manchester United. He wrote on Twitter:

"I meant our midfield, and our defense, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/… I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/…

Salah, who has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions for Liverpool this season, has strived to be a model professional on and off the pitch over the years. While the forward's social media act may seem small, it points towards the attitude he possesses.

What did Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah say following Manchester United win?

Salah's failure to mention Liverpool by name has led to confusion that he was talking about Manchester United in his post-match interview. Here are the Egyptian's comments that made many believe he was having a go at Ralf Rangnick and Co:

“They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier. We have a clean sheet here, a clean sheet there [at Old Trafford]. We get to the game and want to score one goal. Once we get the first, we want to get the second, once we get the second, we’ll go for a third. But I think it’s a top performance from us, here and away. Hopefully we’ll carry on like this.”

Having put an end to his goal drought, Salah will now be looking to build on the momentum and add more to his tally when the Reds host Everton at Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer