“I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard” - Liverpool new signing Dominik Szoboszlai reveals why he took iconic #8 shirt

Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai will take up the number 8 shirt at the Anfield club. Szoboszlai spoke about the decision behind taking up the squad number that has an iconic history at the Merseyside club.

The Reds decided to trigger Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign the player from RB Leipzig. Speaking about his decision to take up the number 8, Szoboszlai said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I will be number 8 as I’ve a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child."

The player added:

“Klopp? Yes, he called me — it’s true. I said: ok, this is going to be a very good thing. Everything was perfect.”

Further speaking about his move to Anfield, the midfielder said:

“I’m joining an historical, top club. I’m very happy. The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy! I’m here finally and I really want to tell Liverpool fans that I can’t wait to see them at Anfield, can’t wait to get started.”

Szoboszlai arrives as one of the top prospects in European football at the moment. He was a key player for RB Leipzig, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists in 91 matches across competitions for the club.

The Hungarian is technically very gifted and a specialist in dead-ball situations. He could turn out to be a key player for the Merseysiders during the 2023-24 situation.

Dominik Szoboszlai's fitness record could be a great plus for Liverpool

Liverpool struggled in midfield during the 2022-23 season. One of the most prevalent problems of their campaign was that the Merseysiders had fitness issues with almost every player.

Dominik Szoboszlai, however, has shown great fitness so far in his career. He has an excellent track record and has missed only one game during the last two seasons. He picked up an ankle problem in 2021, forcing him to the sidelines for a match.

Hence, Szoboszlai brings a much-needed trait that the Reds are in the hunt for. Apart from his finesse, skills, and eye for goal, Szoboszlai's availability could serve Jurgen Klopp's team well in 2023-24.

