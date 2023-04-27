"I taught him how to wee" - Ian Wright fires back at son Shaun as ex-Man City winger pokes fun at Arsenal legend after 4-1 loss 

Ian Wright has fired back at his son Shaun Wright-Phillips after he took a dig at his dad following Arsenal's 4-1 loss to Manchester City yesterday (April 26).

The two teams faced each other at the Etihad in a game that had the potential to decide the title. For many, it did. The Cityzens played the Gunners off the park, scoring two goals each in both halves.

The win means Manchester City now have 73 points from 31 games. Arsenal still lead the Cityzens at the top of the table by two points but have played two more games.

Given the Cityzens' quality and their history of consistent performances under Pep Guardiola towards the end of the season, many believe Arsenal have already lost the title. Following City's win, Wright-Phillips, who played as a winger for the Sky Blues across two spells, tweeted:

"Hi @IanWright0 how's things? Just checking in... Hope you're OK dad."

Wright replied with a crying emoji but Gary Lineker made sure to bring the tweet to the former Arsenal striker's notice on live air. Wright, who won the 1997-98 Premier League title with the Gunners, responded on BBC MOTD, via Daily Mail:

"He's so annoying! I taught him how to wee this boy... he still can't reach the toilet now!"

The response tickled co-pundit Alan Shearer's funny bone, with Lineker replying:

"He's certainly taking the wee now!'

Guardiola's side are now in pole position to win their fifth league trophy in the last six seasons.

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal's defeat vs Manchester City: 'The better team won'

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Manchester City deserved their 4-1 win against Arsenal at the Etihad.

The Spanish tactician came into the game knowing that his team needed to beat the Cityzens to be the masters of their own fate. The north London giants, however, were completely outplayed from minute one.

Pep Guardiola's team never once looked like throwing away their lead since Kevin de Bruyne's seventh-minute opener. The hosts kept 52% possession and managed nine shots on target as compared to the visitors' two.

Erling Haaland's uncharacteristic wastefulness prevented Manchester City from adding more goals to their tally. The Norway international did, however, get his goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

After the game, a dejected Arteta admitted, via Sky Sports:

"Analysis is clear, the better team won the game, they were probably at their best, especially in the first half and we were nowhere near our level. When that happens, the gap becomes too big."

This was Arsenal's 15th consecutive Premier League game against Manchester City without recording a win.

