"I am there for the team" - Alisson Becker makes claim as he sets new personal record in Liverpool's win over Newcastle

Alisson Becker rarely lets Liverpool down, and he was on hand to help them engineer a memorable comeback win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (August 27).

The Reds fell behind in the 25th minute through an Anthony Gordon goal and were reduced to 10 men after Virgil van Dijk was sent off three minutes later. The visitors, though, did not concede again, and Darwin Nunez came on in the 77th minute to score two late goals to record a 2-1 win.

Alisson made seven saves against the Magpies, which, as per Squawka, is a record for him in a Premier League game. The 30-year-old Brazilian star told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"It was that many, really? I am here for these moments. This is part of football and my job. I am there for the team, and they are there to help me prevent the opponent from having chances. Today was about passion and believing to the end."

Last season, Alisson made 108 saves — the fourth-highest in the Premier League. With 15 saves this season, he's matching that ranking and only has Bernd Leno (22), Wes Foderingham and Alphonse Areola (both 16) ahead of him.

Alisson also made 10 recoveries against Newcastle United, and four of his saves came from shots inside the box. Nunez may have grabbed the headlines for his scintillating brace, but the win wouldn't have been possible without the Brazilian custodian's heroics.

Pundit praises Darwin Nunez's mentality after Liverpool's win over Newcastle United

Darwin Nunez signed for Liverpool from SL Benfica last summer for €100 million with add-ons. He had a mixed first season, registering 15 goals and four assists in 42 games.

Towards the end of the last campaign, Nunez was regularly left out of the starting XI, and that trend has continued this season. The 24-year-old has come on as a second-half substitute in all three of his team's league games this month.

Jamie Carragher reckons Nunez isn't ahead of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota in the pecking order. However, his mentality, according to 'Carra', makes him a useful asset to Jurgen Klopp.

The former Liverpool centre-back said on Sky Sports (via BBC):

"Since Darwin Nunez came to the club, it hasn't gone to plan; he's the fifth attacker really. But he has the mentality (that) when he misses, it doesn't affect him. He keeps making the runs and gets in there."

The Uruguay international will now hope that he has done enough to earn a start for Liverpool in their league clash against Aston Villa on September 3.