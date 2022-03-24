"I was on his team and I got to see the magic" - Former Chelsea academy graduate comments on working with Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea academy graduate Dujon Sterling has opened up on his time at the club and what it felt like to train alongside Eden Hazard.

The 22-year-old is currently with Blackpool in the EFL Championship on loan from the Blues.

Speaking to Football.London, the right-back opened up on his long-term injury. He also revealed that Hazard was the first-team player to make the biggest impression on him. He said:

“Luckily I was never against him in training. Normally I was on his team and I got to see the magic. He is a great player and a good guy in general. He was just at a different level.”

When asked whether the Belgian gave him any tips on how to mark the best players in the world, Sterling replied with a laugh:

“No, He just said, all you have to do is give me the ball’.”

Sterling joined the Chelsea academy in 2007 and spent the next 10 years developing himself. He made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup in a 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the third round in September 2017.

However, a lack of first-team opportunities and a long-term hamstring injury limited his impact at Stamford Bridge. He has undergone several loan spells since then.

He went through the academy alongside the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James, who have since gone on to become mainstays in the first team.

Eden Hazard has failed to rekindle his Chelsea magic at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has struggled since joining Real Madrid

Eden Hazard was undeniably one of the best players in the world at the peak of his powers at Chelsea. His displays in Londown saw Real Madrid court him for several years but their efforts were always rebuffed by the Blues.

Los Blancos eventually signed their man in the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee rising up to €146 million. However, things have not gone to plan for the former Lille man at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Watch every single one of Hazard's goals in Blue! Unplayable on his day!Watch every single one of Hazard's goals in Blue! Unplayable on his day! 😳Watch every single one of Hazard's goals in Blue!

Hazard struggled with fitness and being overweight in the early stages of his Real Madrid career. This set the tone for what was to follow in the Spanish capital.

Several long-term injuries have seen the Belgium international shunted out of the first-team. He has found himself down the pecking order under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

So far, he has scored just six goals for Real Madrid in 65 appearances in over three years. This is disappointing to say the least, considering his output while at Chelsea. He scored 110 goals and made 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues.

His struggles with Los Blancos have seen him linked with a move away, according to Football.london. At this rate, Hazard might go down in history as one of the most expensive flops of all time.

Edited by Aditya Singh