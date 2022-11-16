“I tell him that I’ll be champion” - Brazil international Neymar reveals interesting chat with Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil superstar Neymar has lifted the lid on his conversations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate and Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG boast one of the best attacking trios in the world with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. The three have scored a whopping amount of 46 goals between them for Les Parisiens this term.

However, the PSG superstars will be forced to keep their camaraderie aside for the next few weeks. All three players will be determined to help their respective nations win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar over the next month.

Messi's Argentina, Neymar's Brazil and Mbappe's France are widely considered favorites to win the tournament. It would not be a surprise if one of PSG's revered front three returned home with the World Cup.

While the trio will be enemies in the coming weeks, Neymar has revealed that they do not talk about the World Cup too much. The Brazilian, though, disclosed that he jokes with his Argentinean counterpart about beating him in the final. He told The Daily Telegraph:

“Everyone obviously has high hopes for the World Cup and feels not anxious but excited. Everybody wants to be at the World Cup."

"We don’t discuss it very much but sometimes we joke about crossing paths with each other in the final. I tell him [Messi] that I’ll be champion and win against him and we have a good laugh."

"Playing with him and Kylian is a huge pleasure. They’re two greats, with Messi long considered the best in the world."

There has been talk of a rift between Neymar and Mbappe at PSG. However, the Brazilian remains an admirer of the 23-year-old. He said:

“Kylian is a young player who’s been growing and showing his potential and still has a lot to grow. It’s always great to play alongside the greats, I’ve always preferred that because the chances of winning are higher.”

Messi and Neymar kick off FIFA World Cup campaign next week

Argentina will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign next Tuesday (22nd November). They are scheduled to face Saudi Arabia in their first group stage match of the tournament.

Brazil are scheduled to commence their World Cup run next Friday (25th November). Tite's men will lock horns with Serbia in their first match of the competition in Qatar.

La Albiceleste will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C of the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Brazil are pitted against Switzerland and Cameroon in their group, apart from Serbia.

