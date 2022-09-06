"I would tell him to stop doing that" - Erik ten Hag urged to ban Manchester United star Antony from showboating

Former Ajax manager Henk ten Cate has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to advise new signing Antony to avoid indulging in excessive dribbling.

The £86 million acquisition from Ajax made an instant impact, opening the scoring in the 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (September 4). Before getting substituted in the 58th minute, the left-footed Brazilian engaged in some showboating near the touchline on the right flank.

The 22-year-old performed several ball rolls and step-overs as he looked to confuse Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Speaking on Voetbal Primeur (via Express), Ten Cate said that Antony should stop trying his unnecessary tricks in England. He said:

"He is not really at the top yet. I measure that by the return that he had in the Eredivisie (18 goals and 14 assists in 57 appearances). That's a bit disappointing."

He added:

"In England, you get sawn off at your ankles. If I was his coach, I would tell him to stop doing that (dribbling)."

In his debut outing, Antony completed ten passes and hit two shots on target but failed to complete a single dribble.

In an interaction with the club's website, Antony talked about scoring his first goal for the Red Devils. He said:

"To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant. When I saw the ball going in, and the net shaking, I expressed all my feelings. Yes, it gave me goosebumps for sure."

Antony is expected to feature in United's UEFA Europa League opener against Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8).

Two Manchester United players left out of UEFA Europa League squad

Manchester United have omitted centre-back Phil Jones and left-back Brandon Williams from their 25-man squad for their UEFA Europa League campaign. Both players are currently out with injuries.

The club have included all six of their summer signings – Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka – in their squad for the competition.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season following their sixth-place finish in the Premier League last campaign. United have been drawn with Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia in Group E.

