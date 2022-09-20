"I tell him thank you, it is a compliment" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to Diego Simeone's cheeky dig 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's recent comments.

Los Blancos earned a 2-1 win in the Madrid derby to keep their perfect winning start to the season intact. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. scored two first-half goals before Mario Hermoso pulled one back for the hosts late in the second half.

Simeone indicated after the match that Real Madrid successfully kept a low block and played good counter-attacking football. Upon hearing his counterpart's comments, here's how Ancelotti responded (h/t mirror.co.uk):

"With Simeone, we greet each other before the match, his custom is good. I think the team has replaced Karim well. We have done well, everyone who has played in this position has done well, today Rodrygo scored a spectacular goal, the squad's mood is very high."

The Italian further added:

"Yes, we have defended with a low block and we are used to it. We removed the danger of breaking the Griezmann or Joao Felix, the low block allowed us to control them well. If Simeone says that we have defended well in a low block I tell him thank you, it is a compliment."

With the win, Los Blancos regained the top spot in LaLiga that Barcelona momentarily occupied with their 3-0 win against Elche a day earlier.

What did Diego Simeone said about Real Madrid?

Diego Simeone lauded Real Madrid's performance during their win in the Madrid derby. He compared Ancelotti's team's style of play to that of past Atletico sides.

However, he took a cheeky dig by indicating that Los Blancos defended with a low-block and tried to counter-attack. Here's what the Argentine manager stated (via MARCA):

"I am left with the feeling of not having lost the bulk of the game despite the result. Their forcefulness is wonderful to see, a team that defends in a low block, and counterattacks."

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

He further added:

"It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa, when they criticised us back then! "The players gave everything, they gave themselves to the game. Real produced a very good direct game, a quick transition from defense to attack, forcefulness, well drilled defensively. They played well and took advantage of their chances. It is a great job by the Madrid coach."

Simeone continued:

"They counterattack with significant speed beyond the talent they have. But I think, we always tried to not leave the game and in the second half we improved our intensity."

