"I text him" - Former Manchester City star says he messages Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but does not have Pep Guardiola's number

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has opened up on his relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The Ivorian has said that he exchanges texts with the German tactician but doesn't have the number of his Spanish counterpart.

It's an open secret that Toure and Guardiola don't have the best of relationships, which has been sour since their days together at Barcelona. Things escalated during their time at Manchester City. The Ivorian, though, has blamed their lack of communication because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that he has taken steps to mend their relationship last year.

"I put that in the past and put it down to the Covid situation,' Toure told The Times in an interview when asked about the lack of communication from the City head coach. "'I wish to see him. I will be delighted. I need to talk to people who have a passion for football. I haven’t been in touch with him because I don’t have his number," he added.

The four-time African Player of The Year winner went on to shed light into his relationship with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. As opposed to Guardiola, Toure has a decent relationship with the German tactician with whom he communicates regularly. He elaborated:

"Klopp, when he wins games, I text him, and he is delighted and he always invites me (to meet him) and texts me back. Does this guy rest? I don’t think so; he loves football. He’s a top, top, guy."

Toure also commented on the race between Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. The Ivorian has said that he's throwing his support behind the Cityzens due to his past affiliation with the club.

He said: "I hope City will win it because I am a City fan, but it’s so unpredictable, and Liverpool are so, so strong."

How Liverpool and Manchester City have fared in the Premier League title race

As things stand, Manchester City are leading the race for this season's Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's men occupy the first position in the table with 70 points in 29 games so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, follow closely with 69 points from as many games. Both teams will lock horns in the English top flight on April 10 in a game that could decide the destination of the title.

