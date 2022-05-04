"I texted him, but he didn't text me back" - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Thierry Henry engage in hilarious back and forth after Villarreal win

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk called out Thierry Henry for ignoring his text messages after their clash with Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Reds won the semi-final tie 5-2 on aggregate, which included a 3-2 comeback victory on the night, to reach their third Champions League final in last five years.

Van Dijk, who was in inspired form at El Madrigal, spoke to the media after a memorable encounter where he had a bone to pick with the Arsenal legend.

CBS Sports asked him to speak about the game, but when the Dutchman found out that Henry was on the show, he called the former striker out for leaving him on read.

Van Dijk said:

“I text him [Henry] but he didn’t text me back! Titi: the legend”.

Henry heard his response in the studio and responded by claiming that he doesn't have Van Dijk's number anymore.

He said:

“I actually don’t have his number anymore. I’ll go through someone else to get his number. I changed my number and when I put all my numbers on my new phone, his number wasn’t there anymore.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher, a fellow pundit, was also on the show and jokingly slammed Henry for a lack of respect towards the player.

Carragher said:

“Tonight has been a bit of a lack of respect from Thierry. To Van Dijk, to CBS for not wearing a tie… there’s a little bit of a theme there. He’s a top guy and he’s showing you respect. And you’re not getting back in touch?”

However, Henry got back at Carragher with a quippy remark, saying:

"You're actually upset because he's texting me!"

Liverpool will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final on May 28 in Paris.

Liverpool aiming for a seventh European crown

With six in the bag, the Reds are already the most successful English side in Europe, but more success could be on the way.

• League Cup ⁣

• Champions League final ⁣

• FA Cup final ⁣

• Just a point away from top of PL ⁣

It's worth mentioning that Liverpool are also in the FA Cup final and trail Manchester City in the Premier League by just a point.

An unprecedented quadruple is still on the cards for them as this extraordinary side aims to complete an extraordinary season.

