"I texted him last night just to see if he was still alive" - Liverpool Jamie Carragher makes hilarious remark after Jurgen Klopp-Didi Hamann spat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has defended Didi Hamann after Jurgen Klopp slammed the German for claiming his side lacked a spark, per Daily Mail.

Hamann also claimed that pressure may be building on Liverpool manager Klopp amidst a poor start to the season for the Reds.

They currently sit 10th in the league with just two wins in their opening eight fixtures.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT "This Liverpool team look tired, pedestrian and they just look flat."



legend Didi Hamann discusses his former side…🤔



Keep watching to see Jurgen Klopp's reaction!

Klopp was asked for his opinion on Hamman's analysis of the situation at Anfield and he let rip at the former Reds midfielder, saying:

"Who said that? [Hamann?] Oh great! A fantastic source, well respected everywhere. [However,] that does not give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea."

He added:

"I actually think Didi Hamann does not deserve that you use his phrase to ask a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask without using the word spark."

Carragher has now come to Hamann's defense while jokingly claiming that he had text his former teammate to check if he was okay following Klopp's tirade:

"I'm really close with Didi and I text him last night just to see if he was still alive and was okay!"

He continued,

"I saw the question in the press conference and didn't see why Jurgen reacted the way he did because whoever asked it said Hamman said "you need a spark" - and Liverpool do."

He added:

"I didn't get where the frustration came from. I didn't know whether it was something that goes back to when Didi was a pundit in Germany and Jurgen being the manager of Dortmund."

Carragher concluded:

'I'll try and get to the bottom of it!"

Liverpool are in need of dramatic turnaround

Klopp's men are struggling

Liverpool face Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium on October 12 looking to get back to winning ways.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal last weekend, a defeat that has left them floundering mid-table.

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, Klopp's men currently sit second on six points, trailing leaders Napoli by three points.

They have already lost as many games this season as they did last term, which is a huge worry for Klopp.

Klopp's frustrations with Liverpool's current situation are clear and they are a stark contrast to the side that excelled last season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We need to become unpredictable again."



Jurgen Klopp outlines what he wants to see improved in Liverpool's performances 🗣 "We need to become unpredictable again."Jurgen Klopp outlines what he wants to see improved in Liverpool's performances https://t.co/jfALl9Zmub

The Reds won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while they made it to the final of the Champions League before being beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid.

They lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race by a mere point on the final day of the season.

