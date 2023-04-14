"I have therefore decided to attack anyone who violates my honor" - PSG coach Christophe Galtier hits out at racism allegations against him

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has commented for the first time since being accused of racism while in charge of OGC Nice.

A report from RMC Sport on Wednesday (April 12) shocked French football when they alleged that Galtier had made comments regarding the number of black and Muslim players in his Nice side.

The PSG coach has now reacted to these allegations and has hit out at the accusations, saying that he cannot accept his name being dragged through the mud. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Lens tomorrow (April 15):

"I was brought up in a mixed environment and in the values of sharing and respect for others, regardless of their origin, color or background. All my life as a man and as a footballer has been dictated by the concern of sharing and living well with others. I cannot accept that my name and that of my family be sullied in this way."

Galtier has decided to condemn anyone who makes such allegations as an investigation over the matter begins:

"I have therefore decided to attack anyone who violates my honor. I have confidence in the justice of my country. And I can only be satisfied with the opening of the investigation."

The French tactician then touched on the difficulties he has experienced as a result of the accusations:

"The week I spent? It was difficult, very difficult of course. But I took refuge in my work. The moments I was able to spend with the group allowed me to evacuate everything that was said about me".

PSG are standing by Galtier as they released an official statement outlining their support of the Frenchman:

"The club supports Christophe Galtier after the unacceptable threats he received and hopes that the truth will be brought by justice."

The French coach was in charge of Nice for the 2021-22 season. He led Le Gym to a fifth-placed finish in the league and they finished runners-up in the Coupe de France. He then headed to PSG last summer after the Parisians parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG boss Galtier is willing to go to court to clear his name

Galtier is prepared to file a defamation lawsuit in the midst of the racism scandal, per Le Parisien (via Marca). The Frenchman has been accused of saying:

""I can't have so many blacks and Muslims in the team."

The Parisian boss is also willing to file a complaint of harassment and death threats against himself and his family. A complaint has been filed against two French journalists and Julien Fournier. The latter is the former director of football at Nice. He is said to have sent an email to the club's owners INEOS alleging the comments.

Galtier has received support in French football, including from his former Sochaux striker Mevlut Erdinc, who is a Muslim. Erdinc said regarding the accusations:

"I didn't feel any racism from him. I myself was doing Ramadan. when I was under him and I can tell you that he gave us the choice, he respected it. There was really no racism."

Poll : 0 votes