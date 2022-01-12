"I have other things to do" - Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos admits he hasn't watched many Barcelona games lately ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has explained that he hasn't followed Barcelona closely this season. It's no secret that the Los Blancos star has little love for the Catalan giants. Both clubs have been rivals for decades in Spanish football.

Speaking to the press before their El Clasico match, Kroos revealed that he hasn't watched their upcoming opponents recently:

"I've not watched many Barcelona games lately, I have other things to do and watch our games. But I know them well, they have some doubts but overall have a lot of high-quality people. I can't say though what has changed under Xavi."

Kroos and his Real Madrid team-mates came into the game in the midst of a good patch of form, as the side currently sit atop La Liga table. They also qualified from their Champions League group for the round of 16, unlike Barcelona.

Madrid will also come into El Clasico feeling confident: Los Blancos are unbeaten in the last five El Clasicos and have won the last four consecutively.

Barcelona will have their work cut out for them in this more than any other Classico in their recent history. The Catalan outfit currently sit sixth on the La Liga standings.

Xavi and Barcelona will however come into the match hoping to prove a point, having failed to beat Madrid since March 2019.

The winner of this latest Clasico installment will go on to play either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who face off in Thursday's other semi-final in the Supercopa.

We've improved and we've done very well: Toni Kroos praises Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid have enjoyed brilliant form under Carlo Ancelotti's management and Toni Kroos has not held back in his praise for the side. The star himself has improved with each outing, and he has pushed his team to keep up their performances:

"At the start of the season we won a lot of games without playing well. Now we have improved and we've done very well in tough games. There are no prizes handed out in January, except the Supercopa.

He added:

"So we have to keep going because there's a team close to us in LaLiga Santander and if you slip up they'll be there and if we think it's all wrapped up we'll be in trouble."

