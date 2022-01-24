"I think it was a 10/10!" - Hakim Ziyech reacts to wonder-goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham 

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech believes his goal against Tottenham Hotspur last night (23 January) was a "10/10" effort.

With the scores level at 0-0, Callum Hudson-Odoi raced forward down the left wing in the 47th minute before finding Ziyech on the right. The Moroccan took a touch to settle himself before curling a brilliant left-footed effort from just outside the box. His shot curled and dipped at just the right moment to nestle in the top corner and give the Blues a well-deserved lead.

Ziyech was asked to share his views on the strike after the game. He admitted that he thought he had struck the ball a little too hard at first, saying (as quoted by Mirror):

"Nah, I was following the ball but I thought I hit it a little bit hard, then in the end I saw it go in."

When pressed to rate the strike, he said:

"I think it was a 10/10!"

The curler marked Ziyech's second goal in as many games after he netted the opener in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on 19 January. Interestingly, he didn't celebrate the strike against the Seagulls, but there was more joy on his face after netting against Spurs in the 2-0 win.

Asked about the difference in his reaction to the goals, Ziyech said:

"I think it’s two different situations. The game against Brighton we didn’t play well so there was a little bit of frustration. But I think today we played well. Had a lot of chances and good football."

Hakim Ziyech finally firing after a tepid start to his Chelsea career

Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge from AFC Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a hefty fee of around €40 million. However, he struggled to cope with the physicality of the Premier League and was troubled by injuries last season.

The 28-year-old finally seems to have adjusted to life at Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel's side are reaping the rewards of the same. Ziyech put in one of his best performances for the Blues against Spurs. He had four shots on target, laid out two key passes and also helped win the ball back by making four tackles.

Ziyech now has six goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing season. With Romelu Lukaku struggling in front of goal, the Moroccan international's form augurs well for Chelsea heading into the business end of the campaign.

