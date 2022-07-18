"I do think it would appeal to him" - Alex Crook says 23-year-old star would be open to joining Chelsea 

As per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, West Ham United star Declan Rice would reportedly be open to a move to Chelsea.

Rice would prefer a move to Chelsea over other clubs because of his connections there. The 23-year-old was at the Blues academy before he was released at the age of 16. The journalist also pointed out the midfielder's friendship with Mason Mount as a key reason for the switch.

While speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Crook was quizzed about the possibility of Rice moving to Chelsea this summer. He claimed the 23-year-old could stay at West Ham for another season but would definitely be considering a move to Stamford Bridge as well. He said:

"Declan Rice, I think he's accepted that he'll probably give West Ham one more year and then move on. But I do think it would appeal to him, obviously having come through their ranks and his relationship with Mason Mount as well."

West Ham United not looking to sell Chelsea target

While clubs are keen on signing Declan Rice, West Ham United are not looking to sell him at any cost. David Moyes has been adamant that the Hammers will not listen to any offers as they build a team around him.

The Hammers manager said earlier this year (via Independent):

"We certainly didn't say that. Unless you've got who said it then I can't say it. We've not answered it really have we. I've said it and I think we have said what we think. We like Dec and he's got three and a half years to go on his contract so I don't think there is any big panic."

Moyes went on to highlight the contract situation and said:

"We've got three and a half years so it isn't the biggest priority. We've got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in. Maybe he just wants more money. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic."

Rice has reportedly turned down multiple contract extension offers from West Ham United in the last few months. The Englishman is keen on winning trophies and knows that he needs to leave the club to achieve his dreams.

