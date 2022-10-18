“I think Arsenal, after Christmas, will cookie crumble” – Ex-Arsenal forward predicts Gunners collapse in the Premier League

Former Arsenal forward Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Mikel Arteta's men will collapse after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite their dominance at the beginning of the English season.

The Gunners have made a strong start to the season as they sit atop the Premier League table with 27 points in 10 matches. They have won nine out of the 10 matches in the top-tier English league so far. Arsenal's only defeat came against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in September.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Let's build on that today, Gooners 10 games. 9 wins.Let's build on that today, Gooners 10 games. 9 wins. Let's build on that today, Gooners ❤️ https://t.co/ThPxAMI2fu

However, former Gunners forward Jermaine Pennant thinks that Arsenal will not be able to maintain this consistency, predicting a 'collapse' after the World Cup. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman said:

“I think Arsenal, after Christmas, will cookie crumble. Like they did the year before to drop out of the Champions League spot. We are giving Arsenal a lot of praise about where they are going and how they have conducted themselves in the first ten games."

"But it is all about will they maintain that, will they continue that after Christmas? We have seen a lot of teams come flying out the blocks and then as soon as the Christmas period comes and the games come thick and fast, they slip over easily.”

Jermaine, though, applauded Arteta for his efforts in building a formidable squad at the Emirates Stadium and added:

“What Arteta has done at Arsenal, where they were two, three seasons ago and what they are doing now, is absolutely amazing.''

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Pennant: “After Christmas, I think Arsenal will cookie crumble again.”



Cundy: “But, they’re not going anywhere! They’re annoying…”



@Pennant83 believes Arsenal will “crumble” this season again Pennant: “After Christmas, I think Arsenal will cookie crumble again.”Cundy: “But, they’re not going anywhere! They’re annoying…”@Pennant83 believes Arsenal will “crumble” this season again 👀 Pennant: “After Christmas, I think Arsenal will cookie crumble again.”🔴 Cundy: “But, they’re not going anywhere! They’re annoying…”@Pennant83 believes Arsenal will “crumble” this season again https://t.co/OcL9eDFPxz

The north London outfit signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and the Brazilian has been in exceptional form. Jesus has scored five goals and assisted another five in the 12 games that he has played for the Gunners so far.

The Gunners also signed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fábio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner in the summer window to add depth to their squad.

Gabriel Magalhaes lauds unity in Arsenal squad for their success in Premier League this season

Speaking to the club's official website, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes said that he is having the time of his life at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal @Arsenal "I think the feeling in the team is as good as it could be."



🗣



Watch Gabi's full interview "I think the feeling in the team is as good as it could be." @biel_m04 on the unity in the dressing room this seasonWatch Gabi's full interview 💬 "I think the feeling in the team is as good as it could be."🗣 @biel_m04 on the unity in the dressing room this season📺 Watch Gabi's full interview 👇

The Brazilian, who was signed by the Gunners in 2020, said that his ambition is to start every match and help the team perform better. He said:

"I think it's one of the best periods of my life at the moment. I'm learning more about life every day with everything that's happening to me.' I think the first season was tough, the second went better and the third is just starting now."

"My ambition is to play in every match. We know how hard it is to go through a season playing in every game but I'll try to keep taking good care of myself to help Arsenal at all times."

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes