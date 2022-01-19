"I think Arsenal is one of these clubs" - Gunners backed to sign forward who is 'technically better' than Erling Haaland

FK Partizan's sporting director Ivica Iliev has backed Arsenal to sign Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic and has claimed he is technically better than Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Vlahovic has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates outfit, but Fiorentina have claimed they have not received any bids for the forward.

Reports in Italy say that the Gunners have already made an offer in excess of £50 million, but they are not the only club interested in signing him. Serie A side Juventus are also keen on the forward.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc violanews.com/calciomercato/… Arsenal are serious about signing Dusan Vlahovic & will make an offer of €70m ‘in the next few hours’, their first bid for the Serbian. Fiorentina are ‘waiting for the right offer’. [ @violanews Arsenal are serious about signing Dusan Vlahovic & will make an offer of €70m ‘in the next few hours’, their first bid for the Serbian. Fiorentina are ‘waiting for the right offer’. [@violanews] #afc violanews.com/calciomercato/…

Iliev, who has seen Vlahovic go from strength to strength at Partizan, believes the forward is destined for a top club.

"I hope, for the moment at a club where there is not too much competition, a club who will give him space – for example, I think Arsenal is one of these clubs.

"I am waiting for the moment he signs for a top top club, for me it is normal that every top club in the world wants him, I think the whole of Europe wants him, now I hope that he will sign for the best club for his career.

"He needs to choose the best place for his career because he is still so young and has a lot of years in front of him to improve and become one of the biggest and best strikers in the world."

He added:

"I always watch him and think [he's like] Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, maybe now in this moment Haaland is stronger physically but believe me, technically Vlahovic is the better player."

Arsenal hope to sign Vlahovic to aid their top four hopes

The north London club have looked toothless at times this season and need a forward who can put the finishing touches to some of their moves.

While their midfielders and wingers have scored a lot of goals this season, Arsenal need a quality forward who can elevate them higher.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Many clubs will be in the race in June.



More: Arsenal are trying to sign Vlahović since October - but Dusan is still planning to leave in summer, not now. Nothing has changed yet. Really complicated negotiation on player/agents side. 🟣 #Vlahovic Many clubs will be in the race in June.More: youtube.com/watch?v=BE1oQr… Arsenal are trying to sign Vlahović since October - but Dusan is still planning to leave in summer, not now. Nothing has changed yet. Really complicated negotiation on player/agents side. 🟣 #Vlahovic ❗️ Many clubs will be in the race in June.📲 More: youtube.com/watch?v=BE1oQr…

Vlahovic has been in impressive goalscoring form this season, managing 17 strikes in just 21 appearances for Fiorentina.

He has the tools to succeed under Mikel Arteta, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners will be able to stave off competition for his services.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar