“I think Arsenal played a lot better than us" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish makes admission despite 3-1 win over the Gunners

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish believes Arsenal were the better team by a distance during the two teams' Premier League encounter.

The Cityzens traveled to the Emirates Stadium for a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday, February 15. Grealish was among the scorers, netting in the 72nd minute, as City picked up a 3-1 win.

Despite his side getting a positive result, the former Aston Villa man has admitted that they were outplayed by their opponents in some stretches. Grealish told Amazon Prime Video after the match (as quoted by HITC):

“If I’m being honest, I don’t think we actually played that well. I think Arsenal played a lot better than us, I thought they were the better team. I think so. They had a few chances – I don’t know if it was a penalty, I haven’t really seen it back yet.”

The Manchester City forward added, however, that it was necessary for his team to win games while not being at their best if they want to win titles:

“If you win titles, you’ve got to come to grounds like this. Even when you’re not at your best, you’ve got to win games. That’s what me and Riyad [Mahrez] said to each other on the bench.”

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for City in the 24th minute against Arsenal, lobbing Aaron Ramsdale after intercepting Takehiro Tomiyasu's erroneous back-pass. However, the Gunners drew level three minutes before half-time through Bukayo Saka's penalty after Ederson fouled Eddie Nketiah in the area.

Grealish then put the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute with a sweeping finish from a well-constructed move. Erling Haaland added a third for the Cityzens - his 26th goal in 20 league matches - 10 minutes later to seal the deal once and for all.

The victory saw Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the standings on goal difference, though they have played one match more than the Gunners.

Jack Grealish impressed once again for Manchester City against Arsenal

Jack Grealish was one of Manchester City's best players in their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Apart from his well-taken goal, the winger recorded a key pass, four successful dribbles (100% success rate) and six successful duels.

It was the latest in a string of good displays by Grealish, who seems to have put his slow start to the campaign behind him.

He won a penalty in their previous match, a 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa. The forward also assisted Nathan Ake's goal in Manchester City's 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Arsenal earlier this month.

Grealish has now recorded three goals and three assists in 17 league matches this term, matching the numbers he managed in 26 games last season.

