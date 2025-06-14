"I think Arteta would really consider" - Pundit claims Arsenal could launch surprise move to sign Manchester City star

Football pundit Tony Cascarino believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might consider signing Manchester City's Phil Foden. The former player added that City could let the Englishman leave, having made some fresh signings this summer.

In an analytical discussion on talkSPORT, Cascarino spoke about Foden's situation at the Etihad, saying (via Football Insider):

“Obviously, Arteta worked at Man City with Phil Foden and for whatever reason, I’m sure we’ll find out down the line, Phil Foden just hasn’t been the player we know him to be this season. From where he was the Football Writers’ Player of the Year the season before, his performances this year have just not justified that."

He added:

“But all that’s happening at City and all the spending that’s gone on, I wouldn’t be surprised if Foden is allowed to go somewhere. Whether City let him go to Arsenal, I don’t know. But they let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go there. If Arsenal could get him, I think Arteta would really consider that, yeah.”

Foden endured what seems to be his poorest run in the 2024-25 season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 45 outings for Manchester City. Meanwhile, the signing of Rayan Cherki might also move Foden down the pecking order on the right-wing.

If the Englishman joins the Gunners, his intellect could enhance their chances of winning the 2025-26 Premier League.

"He is very quick and strong" - Ray Parlour on Arsenal's target Benjamin Sesko

International Club Game Announcement

Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour has praised Benjamin Sesko, urging the club to sign him ahead of Viktor Gyökeres in the ongoing transfer window.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Parlour said:

"He is very quick and strong, so he could fit into the Premier League. He is only 21 as well, so you can probably coach him. Gyokeres played for Coventry City and knows the English game. He has been brilliant for Sporting and, obviously, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim knows him. But, from an Arsenal point of view, I would probably go for Sesko.

Sesko has remained a buzzing target for the Gunners this summer, having recorded 21 goals and six assists in 45 games last term. Sesko might also be a cheaper alternative as compared to Gyokeres.

