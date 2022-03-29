"I think balance is key" - Akinfenwa says he would pick Newcastle United star over Manchester United's Luke Shaw in the England squad 

Adebayo Akinfenwa believes Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier gives England more balance than Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw. The 39-year-old has thus revealed that he would take Trippier ahead of Shaw to Qatar if he were in charge of picking the England squad.

The Newcastle United right-back missed out on Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad due to injury. The Manchester United left-back, on the other hand, was a shoo-in and rewarded his coach’s faith with a convincing performance against Switzerland on Saturday.

With the Three Lions trailing by a goal, Shaw popped up with the equalizer in first-half added time. Skipper Harry Kane popped up with the winner in the 78th minute to seal a narrow English victory.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% aerial duels won (5/5)

100% shot accuracy

82% pass accuracy

42 total touches

3 crosses played

2 clearances

1 goal



Impressive finish. Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs Switzerland (61 minutes):100% aerial duels won (5/5)100% shot accuracy82% pass accuracy42 total touches3 crosses played2 clearances1 goalImpressive finish. Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs Switzerland (61 minutes): 100% aerial duels won (5/5) 100% shot accuracy 82% pass accuracy 42 total touches 3 crosses played 2 clearances 1 goal Impressive finish. 🎯⚽️ https://t.co/BMBXjZUxH9

Despite 26-year-old’s impressive showing against the Swiss, Akinfenwa is not convinced that the Manchester United man brings enough to the table.

Despite Trippier and Shaw playing on opposite flanks, the Wycombe Wanderers striker thought that the Newcastle United man would fare better as a wing-back.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Swansea City forward stated:

“I like him and I am about balance as well. I think balance is key. But, they do play the wing-back. I would take Trippier over Luke Shaw.”

Trippier, who is nursing a metatarsal fracture right now, has played 35 games for the Three Lions, registering one goal and five assists. Shaw, on the other hand, has bagged two goals and eight assists in 20 appearances for England.

Newcastle United could sign Manchester United man Jesse Lingard for free this summer

Following the Public Investment Fund’s takeover, the Magpies have become one of the richest football clubs in the world. However, they might not even need their uber-rich owners to splash serious cash this summer, with many top talents running out of contract in June.

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard is one of the big names who is set to be out of contract in June. Having only started one Premier League game this season, the Englishman is eager to find a way out of Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clearLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFCLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/JXhZbbLaIn

As per ESPN, Newcastle United submitted a loan bid for the player in the winter transfer window, which was turned down by the Red Devils. With the 29-year-old out of contract this summer, the Magpies could finally have their man without paying a single dime to the Manchester side. On paper, the move seems to be a win-win for both Lingard and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Edited by Diptanil Roy