"I don't think Barcelona are the favourite" - Ronald Koeman on teams capable of winning Champions League

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman reckons Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the favorites to win this season's UEFA Champions League. However, the Dutchman praised the Blaugrana's exciting style of play, highlighting the strength of their midfield.

Hansi Flick and Co. have impressed in the Champions League this season, finishing second in the group phase behind Liverpool. They then defeated Benfica 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, setting up a quarter-final showdown against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The Blaugrana were ruthless against Dortmund in the first leg at home (April 9) and cruised to a 4-0 win. Despite their emphatic win, Koeman, who managed the former between 2020 and 2021, stated (via NOS h/t/ Barca Universal):

“I don’t think Barcelona are the favourite. There are other teams that play at Barcelona’s level, like Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who I saw against Madrid. They are also capable of winning the Champions League."

"But yes, Barcelona is one of those teams. I think Barcelona’s style of play is fun. We must admit that Dortmund, who are ranked eighth in Germany, although they are not a big team, they also have opportunities to score goals."

He continued:

"I think the 4-0 scoreline was a bit deceptive, but the path Barcelona is on is clear and you can see that from the players’ performances. The young players have two or three years of experience, and of course, they have a midfield with Frenkie, Pedri, and Fermín, as well as Gavi, who I think is the heart of the team and is working well."

He then added:

“They also have good options in defence, and the role of coach Flick must also be highlighted. I think he leads the team in the best way, and you can see the positive atmosphere. People are happy with the way they are playing, so I see Barcelona in a very positive light and they have a real chance of winning important titles.”

Arsenal and PSG finished behind Blaugrana during the Champions League group stages in third and 15th place, respectively. However, the latter turned up in the Round of 16 to knock Liverpool out of the competition. They also defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of the quarter-finals and are now the favorites to progress to the final four.

On the other hand, Arsenal defeated PSV 9-3 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16. The Gunners then shocked the world in the first leg of the quarter-finals by defeating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides injury update on Lamine Yamal following 4-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund

Hansi Flick has insisted Lamine Yamal did not pick up an injury during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. However, he admitted fatigue was a concern after the 17-year-old was subbed off in the 86th minute for Ansu Fati.

The Blaugrana looked unstoppable against Dortmund, with Raphinha (25'), Robert Lewandowski (48', 66'), and Lamine Yamal (77') all getting on the scoresheet. However, fans were left concerned after Yamal visibly gestured to be substituted towards the end of the game.

Flick said (via GOAL):

"Yes, he's fine. He has played too many minutes. We have a very good relationship. First, he told me he wanted to play the whole game, and then, he didn't. Ansu would have played anyway; he deserved it.”

Yamal has been one of the Blaugrana's most impressive players this season, garnering 14 goals and 21 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He has notably played 3534 minutes on the pitch to date as well.

