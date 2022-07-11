"I think he's the best, because he's more consistent" – Brazil legend Pele’s opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate from 2020 resurfaces

Legendary Brazilian forward Pele's comments regarding the ever-lasting debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced online.

According to the three-time World Cup winner, Ronaldo is the best player in the world based on his consistent form in front of goal. However, he understands why Messi does not score goals at the same rate as the Portuguese superstar.

Back in 2020, Pele was quoted as saying the following (via GiveMeSport),

"Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he's the best, because he's more consistent, but you can't forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he's not a striker."

It is worth mentioning that many still consider Pele to be the greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian legend scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup games and lifted the trophy thrice in his career in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

As things stand, Pele is also Brazil's all-time record goalscorer, having netted 77 times from 92 official caps. However, it is highly likely that Neymar Jr. will soon overtake him to become Brazil's record goalscorer.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward is just three goals behind Pele on the all-time list and should surpass him very soon.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



A new three-part series comes to FIFA+ on Tuesday, 12 July Pele, Neymar and more! What makes the @SantosFC academy so special?A new three-part series comes to FIFA+ on Tuesday, 12 July Pele, Neymar and more! What makes the @SantosFC academy so special? 🇧🇷 ⚽A new three-part series comes to FIFA+ on Tuesday, 12 July

It is worth mentioning that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the highest goalscorers for their respective countries. Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in international football, having scored 117 goals in 189 appearances for the Portuguese national team.

Messi, on the other hand, has netted 86 goals from 162 caps for Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d'Or won his first international trophy with Argentina last summer when he guided them to the Copa America title.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could compete in their final FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could very well be Messi and Ronaldo's last ever World Cup. The pair will be contesting their fifth consecutive World Cup, with both making their first appearances all the way back in 2006.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are amongst the superstars who will captain their nations at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Goal. dlvr.it/SStN3l Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are amongst the superstars who will captain their nations at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Goal. dlvr.it/SStN3l

Cristiano Ronaldo will be well into his 40s by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes along. Lionel Messi will also be into his late 30s and it is hard to imagine him playing international football for another four years.

It is, however, worth mentioning that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have ever lifted a World Cup. Ronaldo has reached the semifinals just once while Messi lost in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far