"I think he's the best manager around" - Pundit explains why he rates Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan thinks Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is better than Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

Klopp has announced that he's leaving the Reds at the end of the season, ending a hugely successful nine-year reign at Anfield. The German tactician claimed to have grown 'tired' and will likely take a sabbatical.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has been a massive hit at Liverpool. He's overseen 291 wins in 468 games, ending the club's 30-year wait for the Premier League title in 2020. He's also guided them to the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Klopp has spent most of his reign going toe to toe with Manchester City's Guardiola and their rivalry has helped transform the Premier League. The Spaniard is viewed by many as the best manager in the world after the Cityzens' treble triumph last season.

However, Jordan feels that Klopp is superior to Guardiola because of several reasons including the resources he's had to work with. The former Crystal Palace chairman told the aforementioned UK sports radio station:

"In my view I think he's the best manager around."

Jordan was then asked whether the Merseysiders' boss is better than Guardiola:

"I do for different reasons because I think he's had to work with a different level of resource. The brand of football that Jurgen wants to play is more interesting for me."

Klopp's football philosophy is dubbed 'heavy metal football' which tasks his players to be high-intensity and pressing on all fronts. It reaped rewards during the German's tenure at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's philosophy is more possession-based, with his team dominating the ball and not letting the opposition get a sniff. The former Barcelona manager has overseen 332 wins in 449 games at the Etihad. He's guided Manchester City to five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Manchester City boss Guardiola said he'll sleep better once Klopp leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola hold massive respect for one another.

Guardiola has clashed with Klopp on 21 occasions across competitions during the two iconic tactician's spells in the Premier League. The Spaniard has beaten his German counterpart seven times whilst being on the losing side eight times.

The Manchester City boss shed light on how problematic Klopp has been during his tenure at the Etihad. He said when reacting to the Anfield coach's announcement (via GOAL):

"I will sleep better. The days before playing against Liverpool were almost a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. I was shocked, like everyone, by the news. I felt a part of Man City would be lost. We cannot define our period here together without him and Liverpool - it is impossible."

Guardiola will become the longest-serving manager in the Premier League once Klopp departs. He arrived on English shores in July 2016, just over a year after his biggest managerial rival.