"I don't think there is a better person than him to represent Argentine football" - Lionel Scaloni wants former Barcelona star to be with the World Cup squad

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has expressed his desire to have Sergio Aguero with him in an advisory role at the World Cup in Qatar. The manager has welcomed the former Barcelona striker, hailing him as the ultimate representative of Argentine football.

Scaloni’s side have already booked their tickets for the World Cup in Qatar. After 15 CONMEBOL qualifying fixtures, La Albiceleste remain unbeaten, winning 10 matches and drawing the remaining five.

Having won the Copa America in the summer of 2021, the South American champions will head to the World Cup in good spirits. To boost their chances of winning the grand event, Scaloni has wished for the return of Manchester City legend Aguero, but in an advisory role.

Explaining his plans for the now-retired 33-year-old, Scaloni told TYC Sports:

“Sergio is well received here, it is very important that we know the role he can occupy, not that he is about to be there because that is not going to do him any good either. I discussed it with him and it became clear what I intend.”

He added:

“I would like him to be with us and I think he will be and he will come with us to the World Cup. He is a boy who, in addition to what he was as a player, not only at national team level but at club level, deserves recognition and wherever he goes he will leave the image of Argentine football well. He is welcome and with a clear role.”

Scaloni explained that he wanted Aguero to work closely with players and outline any problems that might occur on a day-to-day basis. He said:

“I would like him to be around his teammates, to tell us about any problem or anything that may happen in the World Cup. Typical things that someone close to the players can do."

Scaloni continued:

"In the coaching staff we have people close to us, but if there is a person of this caliber who can be clearer, seeing what is happening on a day-to-day basis and who is from a good source, it is important. Later, as an image, I don't think there is a better person than him to represent Argentine football.”

Before retiring from football due to a heart problem earlier in the season, Aguero spent a few months at Barcelona. His most notable contribution for the Blaugrana came in October 2021, when he scored their only goal in a 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Barcelona president blocking Lionel Messi’s return

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona as a free agent last summer, Lionel Messi has struggled to produce his best football.

He has scored only twice in 18 Ligue 1 appearances and put in a poor display in PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

In the aftermath of PSG's elimination, Messi was booed by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters during a league game at the Parc des Princes.

As per the famous journalist Eduardo Inda (via Le10Sport), the Argentine is “fed up” with his situation in Paris and wants a move back to Barcelona this summer. Xavi is supposedly not opposed to the transfer but is being held back by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who doesn’t find the deal very productive.

The reporter has also claimed that Messi could move back to his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys if the Barca move does not pan out.

