"I think it should be a blueprint" - Peter Crouch explains what Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal should learn from Liverpool

It's quite impressive how Liverpool have woken up from their slumber and established themselves as a huge force to be reckoned with. Former England striker Peter Crouch has urged Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to emulate the Reds.

It goes without saying that Liverpool's fortunes changed for the better following Jurgen Klopp's appointment in October 2015. They've won seven titles under the German.

The Reds won their sixth UEFA Champions League, their first success in the competition in 14 years, in 2019. A year later, they won their first league title in 30 years, their first in the Premier League era. Two years later, they are on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

GOAL @goal Liverpool FC...



The best team in the world? 🤔 Liverpool FC...The best team in the world? 🤔 https://t.co/K4iwbLzee0

Crouch said that the appointment of the former Borussia Dortmund coach and shrewd transfer business have been the key to the Reds' resurgence. He said on BT Sport, as quoted by Football.London:

"There are so many factors in that (being successful). Hiring Jurgen Klopp is number one, recruitment of the players, but the players have to have the right attitude, the right age, the hunger to succeed at such a great football club."

He added:

"To see where they were when he (Klopp) took over, a lot of people deserve credit behind the scenes, but from where they were to where they are now, it is absolutely chalk and cheese."

Crouch proceeded to highlight Liverpool's resurgence as a blueprint for other big Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to follow.

"I think it should be a blueprint for other clubs that are behind (them), like Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, they are in a similar situation as to what Liverpool were a few years ago," the Englishman said.

Liverpool's incredible season so far

The Merseysiders are beaming with confidence at the moment.

The Reds have been a standout team in England and Europe this season. They have amassed 79 points in 33 Premier League games - just one point behind leaders Manchester City - with five games to go.

Jurgen Klopp's men beat Chelsea to claim the Carling Cup in February and will face the Blues once again in the FA Cup final on May 14. They already have one leg in the UEFA Champions League final as well.

The Reds beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday as they seek an unprecedented quadruple.

Edited by Bhargav