"I think he's on borrowed time" - Chelsea star warned that his place is under threat following disappointing performances this season 

Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz must pick up his game in order to keep his place in the starting XI.

The German international has endured a difficult start to the season having scored just one goal in eight games so far this season.

Since his £75.8 million move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz has had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz scored nine goals and assisted eight in 45 games across all competitions in his debut season while scoring 14 and providing six assists last season.

The German international has been a man for the big occasions for Chelsea, having scored the winners in both the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup final.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ross Barkley registered as many key passes on his Nice debut at the weekend (3 in 19 minutes) as Kai Havertz has managed for Chelsea this season (3 in 519 minutes) Ross Barkley registered as many key passes on his Nice debut at the weekend (3 in 19 minutes) as Kai Havertz has managed for Chelsea this season (3 in 519 minutes) 👀 Ross Barkley registered as many key passes on his Nice debut at the weekend (3 in 19 minutes) as Kai Havertz has managed for Chelsea this season (3 in 519 minutes) https://t.co/JWHDSOA1nm

However, Havertz has been extremely below-par so far this campaign and Simon Phillips has warned the German to buckle up.

Phillips has insisted that Havertz's place in the Chelsea starting XI could be under threat if he does not deliver soon.

The journalist has also tipped young striker Armando Broja to potentially replace Havertz in the team. Phillips told GiveMeSport:

“I think right now, the form that Kai Havertz is in, I think he’s on borrowed time."

“He’s not playing very well, and every time Armando Broja comes on, he plays very well and really stakes a claim, and I don’t think that can continue.”

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter needs to find the best position of Kai Havertz

During his time at Chelsea, Kai Havertz has played in multiple positions under Thomas Tuchel.

The 23-year-old is an immensely versatile attacker who is capable of slotting in anywhere in the attacking third.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen is predominantly a creator best suited to play as a number ten.

However, he has majorly played as either a false nine or a wide attacker in Tuchel's 3-4-3 system.

Alexis’ Kavkas View 🇦🇿🇬🇪 @AlexisIsKavkas Kai Havertz has been here three seasons.



In the league…

62 Games (3,756 mins)

45 Starts

13 Goals

6 Assists

61’ Mins Per Game.



He scores close to a 1 in 3 rate.

He has played in multiple positions at a very young age.



Yet people will rule him out already. Kai Havertz has been here three seasons. In the league…62 Games (3,756 mins)45 Starts13 Goals6 Assists61’ Mins Per Game. He scores close to a 1 in 3 rate.He has played in multiple positions at a very young age.Yet people will rule him out already. https://t.co/ET2s0rCAQu

Kai Havertz is indeed a generational talent, but Graham Potter has to find a way to bring the most out of the German.

In his first game as the Blues manager, Potter used a 4-2-3-1 system with Havertz being used as the number ten.

Potter's first game in charge saw Chelsea draw a 1-1 stalemate against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Blues find themselves in a tricky position in the Champions League, having secured just one point in two games so far with two games to play against AC Milan.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far