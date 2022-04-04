"I think this boy has got a little bit more" - Tim Sherwood says 22-year-old Newcastle United target is better than Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Tim Sherwood has rated Newcastle United target Tyrick Mitchell as a better overall defender than Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mitchell has enjoyed a good season for the Eagles under Patrick Vieira, registering two assists in 33 appearances so far. He was recently rewarded for his performances with an England call-up for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Switzerland. Given his good form, transfer rumors over a possible move in the summer have started to gather momentum.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



( : Palace TV) Tyrick Mitchell says it is a dream come true to receive his first ever England squad call-up and his mum's dream is to see him play at Wembley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: Palace TV) Tyrick Mitchell says it is a dream come true to receive his first ever England squad call-up and his mum's dream is to see him play at Wembley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿(🎥: Palace TV) https://t.co/Lb287Qx4Ik

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Mitchell. Former Spurs manager Sherwood has rated the Palace defender as a better player than Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka.

He told Sky Sports (reported by HITC):

“He’s good one v one. Wan-Bissaka is good one v one defending. But I think this boy has got a little bit more going forward as well. Very diligent in his defending. He’s not fazed by who he plays against. Nice, strong and very quick.”

Sherwood added:

“He knows his limitations, which I think is key for any player. He’s got good pace. You see him recovering. Confidence is the biggest word about him. He is only growing.”

Sherwood believes Palace have done well to improve him but admitted that they may be forced to sell him in the future to a bigger club.

“For him to bounce onto the scene like he has done, Patrick Vieira has to take all the credit. Palace are always going to be a mid-table side, maybe a cup run. Other than that, they have to sell their biggest assets and they certainly have that now.”

Newcastle United's new owners have already injected fresh blood into the squad during the winter transfer market. They will be looking to add more players this summer and Mitchell could end up making the move to St. James' park.

Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, could Newcastle United sign Mitchell?

Like Mitchell, Wan-Bissaka also played for Crystal Palace before switching over to Manchester United. The Red Devils paid a handsome £50 million fee for the young defender. While Wan-Bissaka has been good in moments, he has endured a disappointing overall stint at Old Trafford.

Hence, Sherwood is not wrong to assume that Mitchell could be headed the same way if he continues to impress in the Premier League. With Newcastle enjoying a massive increase in transfer funds and harboring an ambitious project for the future, they could attract numerous players.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra