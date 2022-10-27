"I don't think he can continue to be in that position" - Jamie Carragher urges 24-year-old Chelsea star to secure transfer away from Stamford Bridge

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic to make a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The USA international has been at the west London club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. However, he has not been able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The versatile attacker has played under three different managers during his time at Chelsea but has not been able to cement his place in the starting XI.

Carragher has urged the winger to follow his former teammate Timo Werner's path in search of regular minutes. The German forward re-joined RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

The Liverpool icon has claimed that things have not gone Pulisic's way at Chelsea despite his undisputed talent. He said on CBS Sports on Paramount+, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“100%. I do scratch my head at times when I see certain players at a club for a long time and they never really get into the team. That’s why I think Thierry (Henry) says he respects Timo Werner (for leaving Chelsea in search of regular minutes). Rather than sitting on the bench for a year or two and seeing his contract out."

Carragher believes that Pulisic might want to perform better and get his chance under Potter but he should move on now. He said:

"He has gone back to somewhere where he is going to play week in and week out. I think Pulisic is at the stage now where there have been a few managerial changes. It looks like he is getting more of a chance with Potter, but not just him and I think Graham Potter changes it every game, so everyone is getting a chance."

He added:

"He may feel he can prove to the manager that he can be in that recognised XI. But he has been there a few years and it hasn’t quite happened for him, for whatever reason."

Carragher has claimed that Pulisic should be looking to make a switch to a club who will be level below Chelsea to play regularly. He said:

"Maybe Dortmund is a level down from Chelsea, who is a team that is probably trying to win the Champions League. We know Pulisic was part of that. Eventually, you have to make that decision. I don’t think he can continue to be in that position that he has been in for the last two or three years. I have never questioned Pulisic’s actual ability."

He added:

"Some of the things I have seen him do. Some of the goals I have seen him score. It’s consistencies and injuries. I think it will be difficult for him to get that run in the team. Maybe his time has come and gone. He’s in the early stages of Graham Potter, so who knows.”

Christian Pulisic has had a mixed spell with Chelsea so far

Christian Pulisic has been highly-rated since his younger days and made a strong impression at Chelsea following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The USA international did pretty well under Frank Lampard but his consistent struggles with injuries made his life difficult at Chelsea. He has registered 26 goals and 21 assists in 128 matches for the club.

Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this season:



• 278min

• 1 goal

• 2 assist

• 7 key passes Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this season:• 278min• 1 goal• 2 assist • 7 key passes https://t.co/TszfFYXctP

Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system had very little room for a natural wide attacker like Pulisic, which is why he struggled for opportunities under the German.

We will have to wait and see how the USA star fares under Graham Potter but he has had a decent start to life under the Englishman.

He has started twice under Potter while coming on as a substitute in four games, scoring once and assisting twice.

