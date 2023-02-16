"I think it can be a difference" - Manchester United's Fred names 2 key players for Europa League game against Barcelona

Manchester United midfielder Fred believes Raphael Varane and Casemiro could be key for his side when they take on Barcelona.

The two European heavyweights will clash at the Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, February 16. Both teams will be without multiple players due to injury and will rely on whatever experience they have available in this blockbuster tie.

Casemiro and Varane notably came up against the Blaugrana on numerous occasions during their respective tenures with Real Madrid. The former spent eight years on Los Blancos' books, while the Frenchman turned out for them for a decade.

Fred believes the duo's prior meetings with Barcelona could assist Manchester United on Thursday. He also feels David de Gea, who spent his formative years at Atletico Madrid, could have some inputs as well.

The Brazilian told the Red Devils' official website (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I think both, Rapha and Case, [David] De Gea as well, have a lot of games against Barcelona. So, we have a lot of players that have good experience, so I think it can be a difference inside the pitch. Like I say, everyone will try our best to win this game."

Varane has notably played 20 times against the Catalans over the course of his career, emerging victorious on seven occasions and losing eight times. Casemiro, meanwhile, has clashed horns with the Blaugrana on 19 occasions, winning nine of those match-ups.

Lastly, De Gea has made five appearances against Barcelona, winning just once and losing four times. He has also shipped in 10 goals in those games and is yet to keep a clean sheet against them.

De Gea and Fred both played in Manchester United's last match against Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. United lost that game 3-0 at the Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi netting a brace, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Barcelona and Manchester United have multiple notable absentees ahead of UEL clash

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona and Manchester United will be without multiple first-team stars for their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday. The Red Devils in particular are dealing with a number of high-profile absentees.

While Casemiro, who has missed their last two Premier League games with a suspension, will be back, United will be without Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez. Both Sabitzer and Martinez are suspended, but will be eligible for the return leg at Old Trafford on February 23.

Erik ten Hag will also be without Christian Eriksen, Antony, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom have been key to leading them to the top of La Liga this term. Busquets is currently nursing an ankle injury, while Dembele is out with a hamstring problem.

