"I think we can make it happen" - Barcelona president makes huge claim about Lionel Messi 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that he feels “indebted” to Lionel Messi and wishes for him to hang up his boots at Camp Nou. Laporta also claimed that he was confident of bringing Messi back for one last dance, revealing that he had clear plans for the superstar.

Having spent 17 trophy-laden seasons with the senior team, Lionel Messi left Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Due to the salary cap enforced upon the Blaugrana by La Liga, the club could not get their finances in order to extend Messi’s stay.

Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on the opportunity and signed the then-34-year-old without paying a single dime to the Catalans.

SK10 𓃵 @SK10Football Lionel Messi can win 41th career trophy in just 3 days! Lionel Messi can win 41th career trophy in just 3 days!🏆⏳ https://t.co/yakkH9PzU8

Barca and Messi have both moved on since then, but Laporta admittedly has the desire to reunite the Argentine with his boyhood club before his retirement. Speaking to Toni Juanmartí (via Fabrizio Romano), the president claimed that he could bring back Messi and give him a proper send-off. He said:

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen. That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear.”

Over the course of 17 years at the club, Messi played 778 games for the Camp Nou outfit, recording 672 goals and 303 assists across competitions. He helped the club to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona reunion may not take place any time soon

As made evident by Joan Laporta’s comment, Barca might indeed have plans to bring their legend back to the club. However, the spectacle might not take place for a couple of years.

Xavi’s Barcelona are filled to the brim with talented forwards. From Ousmane Dembele to Robert Lewandowski, there are many players who seem destined to be a major part of Barca’s future. Xavi might not be open to compromising his entire system to accommodate his old friend.

Exclusive Messi ➐ @ExclusiveMessi Lionel Messi in Club Finals:



31 Finals

31 Goals

13 Assists



He plays his 32nd this week Lionel Messi in Club Finals:31 Finals31 Goals13 AssistsHe plays his 32nd this week 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi in Club Finals:31 Finals31 Goals13 AssistsHe plays his 32nd this week 👀 https://t.co/dlvan4FLxm

Lionel Messi might also be open to staying at Paris Saint-Germain for the next couple of years. His current contract runs until June 2023, but there is an option to extend it for an additional year. If he continues to enjoy domestic success and adds a Champions League trophy to his collection, there might not be any reason for him to seek an early exit.

