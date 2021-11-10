"I think he can score 10 goals a season" - Tony Cascarino tips youngster to become a key player for Chelsea if given the opportunity

Tony Cascarino has expressed his admiration for Chelsea prospect Conor Gallagher. He believes the midfielder can develop into a genuine goalscoring threat if given a chance to feature in Tuchel's playing 11.

The 21-year-old is currently doing a magnificent job while on loan at Crystal Palace. He was seen training with Chelsea's main squad during pre-season before being sent out on loan. Conor Gallagher was loaned to West Bromwich Albion last season and was one of the few bright spots for the relegated club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😜 Only Reece James (7) has played a direct hand in more Premier League goals than Conor Gallagher (6) of all Chelsea players this season 😜 Only Reece James (7) has played a direct hand in more Premier League goals than Conor Gallagher (6) of all Chelsea players this season https://t.co/qfAsRAlx8t

Cascarino, however, is certain that Gallagher can score at least 10 goals if given a chance at Chelsea next season.

Here's what he said:

"It is going to be really interesting to see whether Conor Gallagher can break into the Chelsea team next season. At 21, he has been superb on loan at Crystal Palace and he carries a bigger goal threat than any of the central midfield players at Chelsea at the moment."

He added:

“I think he can score ten goals a season for them, and he has so much energy in the way he gets around the pitch. The question will be whether he is good enough technically to play in Thomas Tuchel’s system — I think he is.”

The box-to-box midfielder has started making a real impact in the Premier League and has become a starter for Crystal Palace.

Rio Ferdinand has already dubbed Gallagher one of the best youngsters playing in England. Meanwhile, Alan Shearer has termed him as an "outstanding talent."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Thomas Tuchel is a big Conor Gallagher fan 🤗 Thomas Tuchel is a big Conor Gallagher fan 🤗 https://t.co/o5Yyt3uXLL

Conor Gallagher has already netted four goals and registered two assists for the Eagles. His ability to win duels in the middle of the park and retain possession has also caught the eye of pundits and fans.

Gallagher's attributes make him a perfect fit for Tuchel's Chelsea

The 21-year-old has made great strides in development and has worked his way up the age group in West London.

His attributes, especially his work rate and endurance, make him a good fit for Tuchel's Chelsea side. The German gaffer is demanding when it comes to effort both in and out of possession.

Chelsea are currently scouting for goals from their midfield. N'Golo Kante, despite being one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, doesn't have the pedigree to score consistently.

Squawka Football @Squawka No Crystal Palace player has scored more Premier League goals than Conor Gallagher (4) so far this season.



What. A. Signing. 🦅 No Crystal Palace player has scored more Premier League goals than Conor Gallagher (4) so far this season.What. A. Signing. 🦅 https://t.co/WOt3yUEjNT

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are brilliant technicians and do wonders while maintaining possession. Gallagher's addition will give Chelsea an added dimension with his powerful darts into the box, much like former club legend Frank Lampard.

