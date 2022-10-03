“I think they can win this league by 15-20 points” – Manchester United legend makes ‘ridiculous’ prediction about Manchester City after derby win

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has backed Manchester City to complete a Premier League three-peat in dominant fashion this season.

The Cityzens have won four of the last five titles, including the last two. They won the 2020-21 title by 12 points over second-placed United. Last season, Manchester City beat second-placed Liverpool by a solitary point.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the league, one point behind surprise leaders Arsenal, after eight games.

City hammered Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad on October 2 (Sunday) to remain the only unbeaten team in the English top flight this season.

After the game, Neville said that the Cityzens look good to win their sixth Premier League title. He said on the Gary Neville podcast (via Sky Sports):

"They (United) responded in the second half and were playing against something that is just abnormal in Haaland and City. I think they can win this league by 15-20 points. It feels like a ridiculous statement to make when they're not even top of the league at this moment in time - but I think they're that."

Manchester City will next play Copenhagen at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5) before hosting Southampton in the Premier League three days later.

Gary Neville backs Erik ten Hag's decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on bench against Manchester City

While the Red Devils were hammered by Manchester City, one big talking point from the game was that Cristiano Ronaldo didn't feature in the match.

The Portuguese ace started on the bench, as he has for much of the season, but was not called into action. When asked about the same, new United manager Erik ten Hag said that he didn't bring Ronaldo on due to respect for his career.

Neville has backed the Dutchman, saying on Twitter:

"I get (Ten Hag's) point to be honest. Bringing Ronaldo on at 4-0 and 6-1 would have been an insult. Ten Hag may not have delivered the line correctly and probably would have been best not saying it, but I like his honesty."

Gary Neville @GNev2 Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp & the way he’s treating Ronaldo is disgraceful. Imagine benching @Cristiano for Utd’s biggest game of the season, then using 5 other subs as they’re hammered into oblivion, & then claiming you did it ‘out of respect’ for him?Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp & the way he’s treating Ronaldo is disgraceful. Imagine benching @Cristiano for Utd’s biggest game of the season, then using 5 other subs as they’re hammered into oblivion, & then claiming you did it ‘out of respect’ for him? Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp & the way he’s treating Ronaldo is disgraceful. https://t.co/iuGFEJ7v2j I get his point to be honest . Bringing him on at 4-0 and 6-1 would have been an insult . ETH may not have delivered the line correctly and probably would have been best not saying it. ( although I like his honesty ) twitter.com/piersmorgan/st… I get his point to be honest . Bringing him on at 4-0 and 6-1 would have been an insult . ETH may not have delivered the line correctly and probably would have been best not saying it. ( although I like his honesty ) twitter.com/piersmorgan/st…

Ronaldo has started just three games for Manchester United this season across competitions, playing eight matches. His only goal came against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League from the spot.

