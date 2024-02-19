"I think we are capable of that" - Barcelona forward on La Liga title race with Real Madrid and Girona

Barcelona forward Marc Guiu is hopeful that the Catalan giants can turn things around in the La Liga title race this season. The 18-year-old La Masia product was speaking after Barca Athletic’s recent win over Rayo Majadahonda in the Spanish third division.

The Blaugrana currently trail league leaders Real Madrid by eight points, with both teams having played 25 matches. Surprise title challengers Girona occupy the second place, having accumulated 56 points in 24 games, just six short of Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side recently displayed signs of vulnerability, dropping two crucial points in a 1-1 draw against 14th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Fresh from his stunning display in Barça Athletic’s win over Rayo Majadahonda, Marc Guiu commented on Barcelona's chances in the league, stating (via Barca Universal):

"There is always hope in the league and we are all focused on winning it. I think we are capable of that and the team is on the right track to put pressure on Real Madrid. I think we will achieve something at the end of the season."

The youngster has impressed in his brief appearances with the Barcelona first team, grabbing two goals and two assists in six outings across all competitions. Guiu's next expedition with the Catalan giants could come in Barcelona's upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) game, where they are scheduled to face Serie A giants Napoli.

Spanish journalist throws shade on Barcelona over Real Madrid's potential signing of Kylian Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly heading to the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona could find themselves in deeper trouble considering their overwhelming financial woes.

Commenting on the reigning Spanish champions' predicament, renowned sports journalist Ramon Besa highlighted Barca's feelings about the signing, stating (via La Cadena Ser):

“FC Barcelona considers it very serious for sporting and economic interests. Let’s think that Madrid will start generating money with the new stadium, and the takeoff of Madrid could be very strong. The signature is more possible than ever, and Florentino has calculated it very well. All of this is causing jealousy in Barcelona, which finds itself in a very delicate moment.”

While the UCL remains the only realistic option for the Blaugrana to win silverware this season, their arch-rivals have already secured the Spanish Super Cup title. Moreover, Real Madrid successfully overcame RB Leipzig in the first leg of their round-of-16 UCL game and remain favorites to lift the La Liga trophy.

With messy economics restricting Barcelona from strengthening their squad, the five-time UCL winners would need to offload certain players come summer. Otherwise, Kylian Mbappe's reported transfer is set to increase the gap between the two most successful sides in Spain.